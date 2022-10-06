Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
These Pixel 7 Features Are Coming To Pixel 6 Phones
Google will offer a number of newly-announced Pixel 7 features on its Pixel 6 smartphones. This information comes from Phone Arena, as the site claims it got the info directly from Google. Google will bring over quite a few Pixel 7 features to Pixel 6 series phones. According to the...
Android Headlines
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch will not boast fall detection at launch. The company announced the feature during the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, users will only get it next year. Google hasn’t even provided a precise date yet. It simply says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official support page states that the feature will roll out this winter. So we might get it early next year. We will let you know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Buyers Will Get Google One VPN For Free
The Google Pixel 7 series comes with a nifty perk — free access to Google One VPN. Buyers of the Pixel 7 or the Pixel 7 Pro will not have to pay extra to use the company’s VPN service as long as the service is available in their region. Google says this freebie will be available to customers later this year.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Series & Pixel Watch Have A Lot Of Recycled Materials
Google has revealed that the Pixel 7 series and Pixel Watch have a lot of recycled materials. In fact, these three products have more recycled materials than any Pixel product before them. Google is using a lot of recycled materials in the Pixel 7 series & Pixel Watch. This information...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Fold Coming Early Next Year, Reliable Source Says
The Google Pixel Fold will become official early next year, a reliable tipster said. This information comes from Ross Young, a display analyst who is well-known in smartphone circles. This confirmation actually came to a question from a tipster, Roland Quandt, who tweeted out: “So where’s that Pixel foldable?”.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google announced its new flagship smartphone series, and we’re here to compare them. In this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. As you probably already know, these two phones are quite similar in many ways. Still, there are a number of differences that make the Pixel 7 Pro the ‘Pro’ of the two models. The question is, are those differences worth the extra money. The Pixel 7 Pro is quite a bit more expensive, starting at $899, compared to the $599 price tag of the Pixel 7.
Android Headlines
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Deals
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally, available for pre-order. The device goes up for pre-order today and will be in customers hands next week, on October 13. The Pixel 7 Pro is starting at the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro did last year, just $899. That’s still a lot of money, but far cheaper than most other flagships which start at $999. But what if we told you that you could get it for even less? Well you can, and that’s why we have this list of the best Pixel 7 Pro deals.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Won't Have Symmetrical Bezels After All
It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t have symmetrical bezels after all. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He shared the information via Twitter, crushing previous info. The Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t include symmetrical bezels after all. He said that the bezels that...
Android Headlines
So, Made By Google Has A Podcast
Google pulled the wraps off of the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro along with the Pixel Watch. Fresh off the heels of the event, it seems that Google isn’t done unveiling new stuff. The company just released its new Made By Google podcast. We get it, just...
Android Headlines
Here's Why You Can't Login To Your Bank App With Pixel 7's Face Unlock
New with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, is the ability to use Face Unlock. It’s good to see it back, after a couple years of it missing. Google first brought Face Unlock to the Pixel 4 back in 2019, but then went back to the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 5 and 6 (also on the Pixel 7). But now it’s back. However, there is a caveat.
Android Headlines
Google Plans To Double Its Pixel Phone Sales In 2023
Google has big plans for its Pixel phones, as it wants to double its sales in 2023. Based on a report from Nikkei Asia Review, Google ordered over 8 million Pixel 7 series phones. Google wants to double its Pixel phone sales in 2023. Now, that, on its own, is...
Android Headlines
The Pixel 7 Pro Gets A Teardown, And Not Much Has Changed
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the most powerful Pixel phone to date. It was unveiled yesterday alongside the base Pixel 7. Now, we have a new teardown video of the Pixel 7 Pro showing us what makes this device tick. In case you don’t know, Google had its Pixel...
Android Headlines
Meta Is Suing App Developers For Stealing WhatsApp User Info
It’s tough to be safe on the mobile market. There are several apps that you should not download if you want to maintain your privacy and security. Case and point, Meta has filed a lawsuit against a handful of app developers it believes to have stolen the data from millions of WhatsApp users.
Android Headlines
The Edit Tweet Button Comes To US Twitter Blue Subscribers
We’ve been waiting for Twitter to finally implement the edit tweet button, and that day is drawing nearer. While the feature is exclusive to Twitter Blue users at the moment, it will eventually make it to the public. Now, according to XDA developers, the edit tweet button is arriving for Twitter Blue users in the US.
Android Headlines
Looks Like TikTok Is Copying Instagram With 'Photo Mode'
We know how it goes: TikTok comes out with a new and obnoxious feature that rakes in billions of dollars, and the competition (Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat) bring their own versions to the market. It’s sad but true. However, the opposite happened, as TikTok just introduced its Photo Mode (via Engadget).
Android Headlines
Pixel Buds Pro Are Now Available In More Countries
Google has expanded the availability of the Pixel Buds Pro to five more countries. The TWS earbuds are now available in Denmark, India, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. These markets are only getting Charcoal and Fog color variants of the buds, though. Google also offers the pair in Coral and Lemongrass colorways in other markets. These color options may roll out in the new markets later.
