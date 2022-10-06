ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police identify three men in 20s killed in Tuesday night shootings

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Columbus police have identified three men in their 20s who were killed in two separate shootings on Tuesday night.

Eugene Daniels III, 20, and Cameron Jordan, 22, were found shot around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday outside Mount Vernon Plaza, an independent living community for seniors. The building is located on the 1000 block of Atcheson Street on the city's Near East Side.

Prior reporting: Two killed in shooting outside Columbus Near East Side apartment building

Both Daniels and Jordan, who were from the Near East Side, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. No suspects have been formally identified, but police said at least one male suspect, possibly wearing jeans, fled the scene after the shooting.

Around 10:55 p.m. that same night, Columbus police were called to the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue on the city's South Side for a shooting.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

Officers found 25-year-old Daeshawn Simington, of the Southeast Side, and another 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the Skyview Townhomes complex.

The townhome complex is located less than a block away from the Columbus police property room on Woodrow Avenue.

Simington was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, but he died from his injuries on Wednesday. The second victim was shot in the arm and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police believe Simington and the other victim were involved in an altercation with a third man before the shooting. The third man fled the scene before officers arrived. Police have not released any information identifying the person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Police arrest woman in connection with nightclub homicide

Columbus police arrested a 28-year-old South Side woman on Thursday, charging her with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a nightclub.

Amara Battle was arrested by a police SWAT team without incident on Thursday afternoon. She is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, of the East Side, and injuring two other people at the Queen of Hearts club on Sept. 25.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the club, located at 5512 E. Livingston Ave., on the city's East Side. Rhodes died at the scene.

Police said a gathering was taking place at the club and a fight broke out. During the fight, shots were fired, striking Rhodes, a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman. Both the 17-year-old and the 42-year-old are expected to survive their injuries.

Battle is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

Whitehall police investigating homicide

Whitehall police are investigating a homicide that was reported shortly after midnight Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road after a report of a shooting. Police said when officers arrived, 29-year-old Michael Almond was in the front yard and said "Yes, I shot him."

Officers found 41-year-old Sean Vaughn inside a duplex with multiples gunshot wounds. A firearm was also found at the home.

Police arrested Almond and he has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Almond and Vaughn both lived at the duplex, along with other people. Almond is being held in the Franklin County jail.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify three men in 20s killed in Tuesday night shootings

Comments / 5

Ken Wills
2d ago

the culture needs to change I wonder how many of these were single family homes every since the government has shoved in the middle of family homes like all if you don't stay married that's okay you can still soak the guy for money and look at the result of it kids grow up to be criminals because the government got involved it's always the government it destroys the family

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Police looking for tips in Upper Arlington bank robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are asking for tips to find a robber who came into an Upper Arlington bank with a gun. The masked suspect came into the Huntington Bank on Reed Road on Aug. 8. Police described him as approximately 20-30 years old, wearing all black with a black baseball cap and an orange traffic vest.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Multiple animals dead in east Columbus house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple animals are dead after a fire broke out at an east Columbus home Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire on the 600 block of Lilley Avenue, just east of Kelton Avenue, at approximately 2:30 p.m. A neighboring home was also burned in the fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Linden area early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police have not shared what may have led to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot twice in the face in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight Saturday in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found one man injured with a gunshot wound. A CPD detective on scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Whitehall, OH
10TV

18-year-old injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old was shot in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police received calls to a shooting in the 2100 block of West Mound Street around 7:19 p.m. Police said paramedics treated the man on the scene for a minor...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 indicted after Grove City officers injured while trying to make arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and woman were indicted more than a week after two Grove City police officers were injured while trying to make an arrest late September. The Grove City Division of Police said two officers were on patrol at Gantz Park just off Interstate 270 on Home Road on Sept. 29 when they located 24-year-old Abel Martinez, who is wanted for several warrants. The warrants included violation of a protection order, domestic violence and several theft cases.
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, three injured in Franklin County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others injured after a crash in Jackson Township, Franklin County, Sunday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 104 south of Hibbs Road at approximately 2:22 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 1993 Dodge Stealth was driving […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people shot on I-71 in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 south was closed for more than four hours Friday in north Columbus after a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. Police responded to the shooting on I-71 south between I-270 and East Dublin Granville Road just after 6:20 p.m. Friday. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#East Morrill Avenue
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after being hit by a car in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday in southeast Columbus, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus police Accident Investigation Unit. A law enforcement officer at the scene told NBC4 a man was hit by a car at a crosswalk near Refugee Road and Citizens Place sometime […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 critical following crash on I-270 North in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were seriously hurt following a crash Saturday morning on I-270 North in west Columbus. The crash happened on I-270 North near Roberts Road around 9:10 a.m., according to a police dispatcher. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in shooting that closed I-71 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting closed Interstate 71 going southbound between I-270 and State Route 161 Friday night. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:22 p.m, dispatchers said. Two people were injured in the shooting. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition and the other was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after being struck by vehicle in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Columbus Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the crash happened at approximately 8:20 a.m. at Refugee Road and Citizens Place. The driver stayed on scene following the incident. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Five suspects in South Linden ‘revenge shooting’ still at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of South Linden shooting victim shares update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family members of a central Ohio woman shot two weeks ago said she keeps getting better, but still has a long road ahead. 33-year-old Marissa Jones was shot last month. As of this week, all suspects have been arrested. Marissa’s older sister, Aleshia Osley, said that brings a bit of relief. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. “That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Whitehall man admits to police he shot, killed 41-year-old

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning in Whitehall, with police saying a 29-year-old admitted to shooting him. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered Sean Vaughn, 41, dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds at a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy