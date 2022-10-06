Columbus police identify three men in 20s killed in Tuesday night shootings

Columbus police have identified three men in their 20s who were killed in two separate shootings on Tuesday night.

Eugene Daniels III, 20, and Cameron Jordan, 22, were found shot around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday outside Mount Vernon Plaza, an independent living community for seniors. The building is located on the 1000 block of Atcheson Street on the city's Near East Side.

Prior reporting: Two killed in shooting outside Columbus Near East Side apartment building

Both Daniels and Jordan, who were from the Near East Side, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. No suspects have been formally identified, but police said at least one male suspect, possibly wearing jeans, fled the scene after the shooting.

Around 10:55 p.m. that same night, Columbus police were called to the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue on the city's South Side for a shooting.

Homicide database: Here's where homicides have occurred in Columbus since 2017

Officers found 25-year-old Daeshawn Simington, of the Southeast Side, and another 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the Skyview Townhomes complex.

The townhome complex is located less than a block away from the Columbus police property room on Woodrow Avenue.

Simington was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, but he died from his injuries on Wednesday. The second victim was shot in the arm and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police believe Simington and the other victim were involved in an altercation with a third man before the shooting. The third man fled the scene before officers arrived. Police have not released any information identifying the person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Police arrest woman in connection with nightclub homicide

Columbus police arrested a 28-year-old South Side woman on Thursday, charging her with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a nightclub.

Amara Battle was arrested by a police SWAT team without incident on Thursday afternoon. She is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, of the East Side, and injuring two other people at the Queen of Hearts club on Sept. 25.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the club, located at 5512 E. Livingston Ave., on the city's East Side. Rhodes died at the scene.

Police said a gathering was taking place at the club and a fight broke out. During the fight, shots were fired, striking Rhodes, a 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old woman. Both the 17-year-old and the 42-year-old are expected to survive their injuries.

Battle is currently being held in the Franklin County jail.

Whitehall police investigating homicide

Whitehall police are investigating a homicide that was reported shortly after midnight Friday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road after a report of a shooting. Police said when officers arrived, 29-year-old Michael Almond was in the front yard and said "Yes, I shot him."

Officers found 41-year-old Sean Vaughn inside a duplex with multiples gunshot wounds. A firearm was also found at the home.

Police arrested Almond and he has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. Almond and Vaughn both lived at the duplex, along with other people. Almond is being held in the Franklin County jail.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus police identify three men in 20s killed in Tuesday night shootings