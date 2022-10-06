Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Don't Worry About a Recession: Zacks OCT Market Strategy
DJIA (YTD -16.7% on Oct. 6th) Next, I quote what “See It Market” put down, after its review of the last 80 years — “There have been eleven recessions since the late 1940s, coincidentally with an average duration of eleven months.”. “Interestingly, the average price return of the...
Zacks.com
How Investors Can Grab Better Returns for Oils and Energy Using the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Stay Invested in Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock
VOYA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum, given higher surplus income, lower credited interest, higher investment income, growth across all product lines and strong financial standing. Estimate Revision. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 3.3% and 0.6% north, respectively, in the past 30 days, reflecting...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Here's Why to Buy Top-Ranked Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Americans are gaining optimism as consumer confidence rose for the second consecutive month in August. Rising consumer confidence bodes well for household spending in the coming months and is expected to have a positive impact on the consumer discretionary sector, which attracts a major portion of consumer spending (read: Consumer Confidence Jumps: ETFs to Add).
Zacks.com
Buy High-Yielding Stocks at Attractive Valuations
As we move through the final quarter of the year, the signs of a slowing economy and cooling prices are becoming more obvious. September’s manufacturing PMI dropped by a rather sharp 1.9 percentage points to 50.9%, the lowest since May 2020, with contraction in new orders and employment, as well as in exports. Backlog is fast approaching contraction levels and customers’ inventories, while still low, are approaching optimum levels.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th
PBR - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart |...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Need to Keep an Eye on Blackbaud (BLKB)
BLKB - Free Report) is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The stock is...
Zacks.com
Is Staar Surgical (STAA) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Pick Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Why Embraer (ERJ) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Barclays (BCS) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
Cross Country (CCRN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
Zacks.com
Bears are Losing Control Over Blachem (BCPC), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
BCPC - Free Report) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 7.7% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Zacks.com
RPC (RES) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
RPC (. RES - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.12, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com
5 Winning ETF Strategies for Q4
The U.S. stock market wrapped up its worst first nine months of a calendar year since 2002, with the three major indices in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 21% while the S&P 500 is off 25%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has underperformed, tumbling 32%. Persistently...
Zacks.com
Abbott (ABT) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know
ABT - Free Report) closed at $101.79, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker...
Comments / 0