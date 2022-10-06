BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday. The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely.

WORLD ・ 27 MINUTES AGO