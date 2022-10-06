ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
NEWARK, NJ
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
ECONOMY
The Independent

First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix

A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

'I bet pilots would rather have a pay rise!' Travellers slam Virgin Atlantic's 'inclusivity drive' that will allow male staff to wear skirts as they call on airline to concentrate on lowering fares and making flights run on time instead

Virgin Atlantic has today updated its uniform policy to remove gendered clothing requirements in a move which has seen passengers criticise the airline for not focusing on passenger prices and experience instead. Staff including plane crew and pilots will be able to choose which uniform they wear: the company's 'red'...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
disneyfoodblog.com

A NEW Airline is Coming to the Orlando International Airport

Okay hear us out — what if, on your next vacation, you started in Disney World and then went to CANADA?. If you’re flying into Orlando for your upcoming trip, you’ll find that the Orlando International Airport is filled with a variety of airlines heading to different destinations. But now, another airline is joining the fleet and it’s featuring a destination that you may find interesting!
ORLANDO, FL
Time Out Global

Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers

In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
WORLD
