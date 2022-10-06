Read full article on original website
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
ZDNet
American Airlines may end a real customer advantage for a sad, twisted reason
It's easy to think all US airlines are the same. Well, so similar that sometimes it doesn't make that much difference which one you fly. Yet each has small pockets of difference that -- given four of them own more than 80% of all airline seats -- can truly stand out.
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
Business Insider
Huge new 80,000-mile limited-time offers on two American Airlines credit cards can get you $1,100+ in flights
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World...
TODAY.com
American Airlines passenger charged after being filmed punching a flight attendant
A California man who was captured on video punching an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles has been arrested, federal prosecutors said. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, was charged Thursday with one count of interference with...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
‘Devastated’: American Airlines to abruptly close SFO flight attendant base
"We feel that the human factor was lacking with this announcement."
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
A JetBlue plane went over Hurricane Fiona on its flight from the Dominican Republic to Newark
A JetBlue plane from Punta Cana to Newark went over the storm in a flight planned with guidance from meteorologists, The Washington Post reported.
First class passengers convicted for ‘unruly’ American Airlines attack on flight diverted from LA to Phoenix
A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to interference with flight crew members. Kelly Pichardo, 32, from the Bronx in New York City, was also ordered to pay American Airlines $9,123, according to the Arizona US Attorney’s Office. Pichardo and co-defendant Leeza Rodriguez “engaged in unruly and intimidating behavior while traveling first class” from Dallas, Texas to Los Angeles, California, prompting the plane to be diverted to Phoenix, Arizona, the Department of Justice said in a statement. Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on...
'I bet pilots would rather have a pay rise!' Travellers slam Virgin Atlantic's 'inclusivity drive' that will allow male staff to wear skirts as they call on airline to concentrate on lowering fares and making flights run on time instead
Virgin Atlantic has today updated its uniform policy to remove gendered clothing requirements in a move which has seen passengers criticise the airline for not focusing on passenger prices and experience instead. Staff including plane crew and pilots will be able to choose which uniform they wear: the company's 'red'...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Jet Fuel Shortage Leads To Flight Cancellations For US Airlines Bound For Cape Town
The delayed arrival of jet fuel to Cape Town International Airport is causing disruption for some US Airlines. Earlier this month, United Airlines canceled an outbound and return flight to and from the South African hub. Days before departure, passengers booked on the affected flights received the following message:. “Your...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Amazon frontline workers to get special payment of up to £500
Online giant Amazon has announced a special payment of up to £500 for its frontline workers. Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit. The money will be paid in two instalments – £250 this month and £250 in December....
monitordaily.com
Air Lease Closes on Lease Placements for 6 Boeing 737-8 Aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines
Air Lease (ALC) closed on long-term lease placements for six Boeing 737-8 aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to LOT in October 2022. It will add to the five Boeing 737-8 and one Dreamliner aircraft currently on lease to the Polish airline from ALC. “We...
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Airline is Coming to the Orlando International Airport
Okay hear us out — what if, on your next vacation, you started in Disney World and then went to CANADA?. If you’re flying into Orlando for your upcoming trip, you’ll find that the Orlando International Airport is filled with a variety of airlines heading to different destinations. But now, another airline is joining the fleet and it’s featuring a destination that you may find interesting!
Time Out Global
Hong Kong plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets to travellers
In an attempt to lure tourists back to the city, the Hong Kong government plans to give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth a total of $2 billion, once the city’s border restrictions are completely lifted. The challenges of the past two years have greatly affected Hong Kong’s tourism, and...
