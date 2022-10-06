Read full article on original website
Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
CNET
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
Biden's pardons will help thousands with past convictions, but few today are in federal prison just for possessing marijuana
In 2017, less than 100 people were put in federal prison for marijuana possession. The vast majority of drug offenders are convicted of trafficking.
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
KIMT
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
After Biden’s move on marijuana pardons, Fetterman celebrates and Oz dodges
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana in federal court elicited celebration from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has long advocated for legalizing the drug, and silence from his Republican challenger, Mehmet Oz. Fetterman called...
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden's executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
President Biden's marijuana pardons have little to no impact on the Tri-State
CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, but that may not mean much here in the Tri-State. In an announcement Thursday, Biden said, "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana." While no one is currently...
Biden calls on governors to pardon simple marijuana charges, but Gov. Kemp has no power to pardon
President Joe Biden issued an announcement Thursday that pardoned all citizens with simple marijuana possession charges and called on the nation's governors to do the same for state-level charges, but not all — including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp — have the power to do so. "Simple marijuana" possession...
Biden pardons marijuana offenses, calls for review of federal law
The president will also be urging governors to do the same for cases regarding state offenses of civil possession of marijuana.
AOL Corp
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
What Governors, Candidates Are Saying About Biden's Marijuana Pardons
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that federal offenses of simple marijuana possessions would be pardoned.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Top Indiana Democrats cheer Biden actions to decriminalize marijuana
Hoosier Democrats are applauding President Joe Biden for taking steps Thursday to decriminalize marijuana and pardon Americans previously convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate who famously smoked marijuana in a campaign ad filmed in Illinois, said he...
Yakima Herald Republic
No big changes from Gov. Inslee following Biden’s call for marijuana pardons
As he announced pardons on Thursday for everyone convicted of marijuana possession under federal law, President Joe Biden also called on governors across the country to issue similar pardons for state marijuana convictions. But don't expect any big changes in Washington, where the governor, the state Legislature and the state...
KOCO
Oklahoma advocates hope to see pardons for simple marijuana offenses at state level
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he's pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. But the president didn't stop there. Biden also challenged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana crimes at the state level.
Biden's pot pardon brings hope to those in Michigan's marijuana industry
When Robin Schneider, executive director of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, heard the news Thursday that President Joe Biden will pardon people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana, she started crying. Schneider was sitting in the living room with her teenagers when she heard the news. "I explained...
