Presidential Election

Reason.com

Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Vox

The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement

In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
KIMT

What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota

President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Top Indiana Democrats cheer Biden actions to decriminalize marijuana

Hoosier Democrats are applauding President Joe Biden for taking steps Thursday to decriminalize marijuana and pardon Americans previously convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate who famously smoked marijuana in a campaign ad filmed in Illinois, said he...
