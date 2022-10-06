ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

ESPN’s Ryan Mcgee lists Texas A&M in the “College Football Bottom 10”

By Cameron Ohnysty
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The hits keep on coming for the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies, as the team is sitting at a disappointing 3-2 on the season, and are now two days away from their primetime matchup vs. the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide .

Going into the game, multiple unknowns continue to linger around the Aggies, after their uninspiring 42-24 road loss to Mississippi State last Saturday afternoon, the team is in desperate need of answers on both sides of the ball, and facing a Tide team looking for revenge after last season’s upset loss does not make things any easier.

On a slightly more humorous note, ESPN writer Ryan Mcgee , famous for his annual “College Football Bottom 10” listed Texas A&M 5th on his list, coining them as “The 13th Man” while stating

Jimbo Fisher is slated to make $90 million over the next 10 years. In related news, $90 million was also the reported production budget for 2019’s movie version of “Cats.”

Laughter is truly the best remedy, and let’s be honest, the Aggies are dealing with so many problems right now, all you can do is laugh sometimes.

Get to know the opponent: The Alabama Crimson Tide

5 things to know before Texas A&M vs. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWc6X_0iOtiDP900

