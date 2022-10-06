ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child

According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
weisradio.com

Ninth-ranked Warriors blast Fultondale, 60-0

TARRANT – Cherokee County High School senior quarterback Cade Hopper accounted for four touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing) in leading the Class 4A, No. 9 Warriors to a 60-0 thrashing of Region 6 opponent Fultondale at Tarrant High School on Friday night. The 60 points scored were the most...
TARRANT, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy