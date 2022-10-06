Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
North Carolina Couple Arrested For Transmitting Obscene Material To A Child
According to Chief Kirk Blankenship, a North Carolina couple has been arrested on a slew of criminal charges. Anthony Domineck and Shannon K. Donovan were extradited from North Carolina earlier today as the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by Chief Inv. Randy Mayorga earlier this year. The case began...
weisradio.com
Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly distances himself from Biden’s border ‘mess’
(PHOENIX) — In the first and likely only debate for the Arizona Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly pitched himself to independent voters as someone who can stand up to President Joe Biden and his own party, particularly on border security. “When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I...
weisradio.com
Ninth-ranked Warriors blast Fultondale, 60-0
TARRANT – Cherokee County High School senior quarterback Cade Hopper accounted for four touchdowns (3 passing, 1 rushing) in leading the Class 4A, No. 9 Warriors to a 60-0 thrashing of Region 6 opponent Fultondale at Tarrant High School on Friday night. The 60 points scored were the most...
Comments / 0