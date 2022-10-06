A new emergency homeless shelter had a grand opening in Glenwood Thursday. The renovated 12-bed facility was once an African American church. The Shankle Brooklyn Shelter is named after the late Reverend Arthur J. Shankle who, along with his wife Luvenia, founded Bethel Temple church, right here on Brooklyn Street, in the early 60’s. When the building became too small for its worshippers, the church relocated to 18th Avenue. And the old church is now a sanctuary for the community’s most vulnerable.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO