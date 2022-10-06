It is a few days after the Emmys and Jake Lacy is, for good reason, still riding high. He had been nominated for his first time at the ceremony for his role on HBO’s The White Lotus, which also scored nods for a whopping eight cast members. “Getting nominated just wasn’t on my radar,” he tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. Then he got to see his friends and co-stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge win. In addition, creator/writer/director Mike White and the series itself took home top honors.The darkly comic satire, about rich people behaving badly while on vacation in...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO