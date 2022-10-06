ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey expecting a baby girl

“The Big Bang Theory” and “The Flight Attendant” star, Kaley Cuoco, and “Ozark” star, Tom Pelphrey, announced on Tuesday that they are expecting a baby girl. According to People Magazine, Cuoco, 36, and Pelphrey, 40, made the announcement on separate Instagram posts. “Baby girl Pelphrey...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘A Friend of the Family’: Jake Lacy on Playing the Rapist Who Kidnapped the Same Girl Twice

It is a few days after the Emmys and Jake Lacy is, for good reason, still riding high. He had been nominated for his first time at the ceremony for his role on HBO’s The White Lotus, which also scored nods for a whopping eight cast members. “Getting nominated just wasn’t on my radar,” he tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. Then he got to see his friends and co-stars Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge win. In addition, creator/writer/director Mike White and the series itself took home top honors.The darkly comic satire, about rich people behaving badly while on vacation in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Rosemont, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Rosemont, IL
Entertainment
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy