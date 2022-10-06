Read full article on original website
M.O.L.I.F.E. Seeks to Improve Lives of Disabled Adults [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Fairhaven-based nonprofit M.O.L.I.F.E. works with intellectually and physically challenged adults to enhance their lives in areas such as career development, housing, and community inclusion. I spoke this week with M.O.L.I.F.E. founder Charles Murphy and Chief Operating Officer Ivan Brito about the organization and its 27th Annual Gala, a fundraiser...
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
Amazing Animal Rescue of Fall River Kitten With Hazardous Headwear
A joint effort from Fall River Animal Control and the Animal Rescue League of Boston has saved the life of a kitten wearing seriously hazardous headwear. Wearing a lampshade may mean you're the life of the party, but a kitten with a glass light fixture stuck on her head is not anyone's idea of a good time. Which is why when this six-month-old community kitten in Fall River turned up with a glass bowl on her noggin, residents called for help.
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
New Bedford fire displaces 10 tenants
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Ten people are displaced after an overnight fire in New Bedford forced them from their homes. The fire woke up residents at the Eighth Street building at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. "It was a lot of noise,” said Richard Dimello. “You know, people...
Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of kitten that had been wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. The 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
Fall Art at the Dartmouth Cultural Center [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Fresh off a very successful Wet Paint celebration in September, the Dartmouth Cultural Center is announcing exhibits and programs for October and November. The mission of the cultural center is to promote the work of SouthCoast artists while extending the life of their home, the former Old Southworth Library building on Elm Street.
Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family
Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
SMEC Offers Educational Help for Disabled Children [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
The Southeastern Massachusetts Education Collaborative (SMEC) has been operating in our region since 1975, providing education and activities to intellectually and physically challenged children and adults. SMEC contracts with 10 area school districts and serves more than 300 students, plus 110 adults who are 22 and older. Executive Director Catherine...
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS
Keep Plainville Beautiful is planning a Fall cleanup on November 12, 2022, rain or shine. Keep Plainville Beautiful will have a table set up at the DPW on 29 W. Bacon St. on Saturday, November 12 from 9am-12pm. Participants will be able to pick up supplies of loaner grabbers, trash...
Boy who nearly drowned returns home after 12-week recovery
SANDWICH - Some great news for a family on Cape Cod after a harrowing summer. Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammed, who's been nicknamed "little Z" is finally back home after a 12-week recovery at Boston hospitals. The boy nearly drowned in Snake Pond in Sandwich in June. It happened during another child's birthday party, prompting other parents there to jump in and help. They called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until police and EMTs arrived. "It's a miracle," said Danielle Hairston, who had just finished training for her lifeguard certification a week before. "I didn't think that this day would come, I really...
Emaciated dog abandoned in Malden reunited with police after making remarkable recovery
MALDEN, Mass. — An abandoned one-year-old dog, who was found emaciated and left in “terrible condition” in Malden, was reunited with Police after making a remarkable recovery. On Wednesday, the Malden Police Department was “joyfully” reunited with a one-year-old Chihuahua that they had found in late July...
Fairhaven Cat Returned to Shelter & Hopes for Second Chance at Loving Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Our mission of getting animals adopted continues. When it comes to animals, there are hundreds of them on the SouthCoast waiting for a forever place to call home. The goal of Wet Nose Wednesday is to unite these loving animals with the perfect family, and this week, we head to Fairhaven Animal Shelter in Fairhaven where a loving cat is ready to meet you.
Do You Know a SouthCoast Family that Could Use a Holiday Wish?
The holidays are fast approaching, and one of our very favorite traditions here at Fun 107 is our Holiday Wish Week with the United Way of Greater New Bedford. Each morning that week, we'll spotlight a SouthCoast family going through a tough time. With your help, Fun 107 has made...
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
Gazelle Kicks-off His Anti-bullying ‘Humble and Kind’ Tour at Somerset School
It's been a long time coming, but I've finally made time to put together an anti-bullying tour for the local schools in the area. It's called the "Humble & Kind" Tour and after much thought and preparation, I have finally narrowed down a list of schools I'll be paying a friendly visit to around the SouthCoast. Today was day one, school one, and it all went down at Chase Street Elementary in Somerset.
Fire in New Bedford leaves one person injured, 10 displaced
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after a house fire in New Bedford left 10 people displaced. One person was hurt while escaping the blaze, which started on the third floor early Saturday morning before spreading to the side of the building. The cause of the fire is...
4 arrested after ‘large party’ in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were arrested after what police are calling “a large party with excessive noise” at a home Saturday evening in South Kingstown. Around 6:30 p.m., police arrived at 1602 Kingstown Road to find what they say were between 350-400 people at the home. An initial investigation by police showed […]
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
