Oregon State

opb.org

Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators

Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland needs help now

I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor had an action-packed week, with televised debates Tuesday and Thursday and big political fundraising reveals. New poll results released Tuesday by Emerson College showed Republican Christine Drazan with a two-point lead over Democrat Tina Kotek, 36% to 34%, which was within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson had 19% support in the poll and 9 percent of likely voters were undecided.
Lake Oswego Review

Tolling in Oregon: Where each gubernatorial candidate falls

We spoke with candidates Kotek, Drazan and Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205.What do Oregon's gubernatorial candidates think about the possible proposed toll roads? Pamplin Media Group spoke with candidates Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Independent Betsy Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205. Here's what each had to say. Christine Drazan Drazan told Pamplin Media Group that one major reason the tolls are being considered a necessary funding mechanism is that EV drivers don't pay the gas tax but still cause wear and tear on the roads. Before considering tolls, Drazan said...
The Oregonian

Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county

Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
opb.org

Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records

Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party and Pacific Green Party, withdrew […] The post Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for your because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Oregon that are definitely worth visiting and are a great choice for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington

SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
KGW

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signs climate pact with West Coast leaders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Against the backdrop of the San Francisco Bay draped in fog, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a new climate pact Thursday, updating the longstanding Pacific Coast Collaborative agreement between West Coast states in the U.S. and British Columbia. The update – co-signed by California Gov. Gavin...
philomathnews.com

Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity

Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved...
KTVB

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...

