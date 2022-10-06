Read full article on original website
To protect constituents, the timber industry, Betsy Johnson repeatedly voted against ambitious climate change policy
During her long tenure as a Democratic lawmaker, unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson amassed a voting record that puts her firmly on the side of timber companies and big industrial employers when it comes to environment and climate-related bills. She also established a reputation for using her considerable influence...
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Oregon’s three leading candidates for governor had an action-packed week, with televised debates Tuesday and Thursday and big political fundraising reveals. New poll results released Tuesday by Emerson College showed Republican Christine Drazan with a two-point lead over Democrat Tina Kotek, 36% to 34%, which was within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson had 19% support in the poll and 9 percent of likely voters were undecided.
Tolling in Oregon: Where each gubernatorial candidate falls
We spoke with candidates Kotek, Drazan and Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205.What do Oregon's gubernatorial candidates think about the possible proposed toll roads? Pamplin Media Group spoke with candidates Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Independent Betsy Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205. Here's what each had to say. Christine Drazan Drazan told Pamplin Media Group that one major reason the tolls are being considered a necessary funding mechanism is that EV drivers don't pay the gas tax but still cause wear and tear on the roads. Before considering tolls, Drazan said...
Here are the Oregon jobs leading and lagging the comeback from the pandemic recession
Oregon hit a pandemic milestone this summer, with employment surpassing pre-pandemic levels. It took the state just 30 months to recover all 282,000 jobs lost to COVID-19, a much faster recovery than in most prior recessions. The comeback has been uneven, though, with some jobs rapidly surpassing 2019 employment levels...
Oregon lawmakers warned chipmakers are getting lured from state
Oregon lawmakers received a warning from Intel lobbyists saying the state is at risk of losing one of its largest industries to other states offering large incentive packages to lure employers.
Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county
Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party and Pacific Green Party, withdrew […] The post Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for your because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Oregon that are definitely worth visiting and are a great choice for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation.
Oregon voters to decide on gun measure amid rampant gun violence
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether or not to pass a gun measure that would impose new requirements for purchasing firearms in the state.
Magnitude 4.4 Oregon earthquake was felt in Washington
SALEM, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Salem, Oregon, was felt by people in Washington early Friday. The quake happened about 37 miles south-southeast of Salem at 5:52 a.m. “The earthquake was technically big enough to trigger part of the United States Geological Survey ShakeAlert system. But it...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity
Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
New low-income housing will be available to homeless, fire survivors come November
WHITE CITY — More housing for low and middle-income families will be coming throughout all of the Rogue Valley. The first installation from the Jackson County Housing Authority will be in White City and open on November 1. “We will have at least 12 units set aside for homeless...
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff
SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
