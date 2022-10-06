ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
Great Bend Post

Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment

TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: How are you voting on legislative veto?

Kansans will soon vote on Constitutional Amendment 1 (also called HCR 5014), which creates a “legislative veto.” At stake is an important but dull topic to most — checks and balances. Civics 101 time. Legislatures make laws, often using vague language. Governors and the state agencies they...
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
KSN.com

Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
TOPEKA, KS
hppr.org

Governor candidates Kelly and Schmidt split over a Kansas transgender sports ban

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — The two leading candidates for Kansas governor sparred Wednesday over how to let transgender athletes compete in girls' and women’s sports. Republican Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said transgender athletes pose a threat to Title IX, the federal education law barring discrimination based on gender. The law is credited for elevating athletic opportunities fo women's and girls' high school and college students.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Kansas Reflector

As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis

TOPEKA — At national and local levels, Kansas Republicans are rallying around the issue of battling fentanyl to win over voters in a close race.  During Wednesday’s GOP rally in Topeka, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall told the crowd that, unlike Gov. Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt would take fentanyl off the streets.  “We need […] The post As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Kansas GOP bus tour stops in Emporia

With a month to go before the general election, the Kansas Republican Party made a stop in Emporia to drum up the vote Saturday. At the Lyon County Fairgrounds, governor candidate and current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is up against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly. Schmidt says Kelly’s decisions related to COVID-19 put the state in a worse position than it was when the pandemic started, using education as an example.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
KANSAS STATE
tigermedianet.com

Hays mayor responds to NY mayor after comments about Kansas

Last Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams briefed New York on his recent trip to the Caribbean. He visited Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Ian swept over the countries. “One house we went into was flooded with 14 feet of water,” Adams said, giving a first...
HAYS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Epidemic#Naloxone#The Kickapoo Tribe#Kansans#Ktik#National Recovery Month
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Is In a Drought Emergency

Governor Updates Declaration of Drought Emergency, Warnings and Watches for Kansas Counties. The Governor’s Drought Response Team examines conditions; and recommends updates to the Governor. Governor Laura Kelly has approved updated drought declarations for Kansas counties with Executive Order #22-08. This drought declaration continues to keep all 105 Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WIBW

Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy