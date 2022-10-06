With a month to go before the general election, the Kansas Republican Party made a stop in Emporia to drum up the vote Saturday. At the Lyon County Fairgrounds, governor candidate and current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is up against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly. Schmidt says Kelly’s decisions related to COVID-19 put the state in a worse position than it was when the pandemic started, using education as an example.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO