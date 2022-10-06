Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bell Scores Roval Victory in Must-Win Scenario to Advance to Round of Eight
Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, brought the No. 20 Camry to pit road for fresh tires allowing him a chance to chase down the leaders in the closing laps – knowing they were in a must-win scenario to advance to the next round. Bell was able to make his way from seventh to second in a matter of a lap before a red flag came out forcing an overtime restart. Bell would pass race-leader Kevin Harvick and lead the final two laps to collect his second win of the season.
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Frontstretch Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Christopher Bell told his team we live on. Sixth walk-off win in NASCAR Playoff history. Man, you were seventh before that final caution there, Christopher. At what point did you think, man, we might be able to get this thing done?. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Oh, man, I don't even know. Whenever...
Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
Transcript: Kyle Larson - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle, five laps down after a broken toe link, you got it fixed. At that point your crew chief said, By the information I have, we're good. That's before the chaos ensued. At what point were you worried?. KYLE LARSON: As soon as I hit the ball. Yeah, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Transcript: Joe Gibbs and Adam Stevens - Press Conference Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our winning crew chief for today's event, which is Adam Stevens. Congratulations on the win. A little bit of a walk-off win there for your team. We'll go ahead and roll into questions. Q. Can you talk a little bit about the decision...
Statement from NASCAR following race at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL - No 41 Car
NASCAR is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from the 41 car following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap. NASCAR will communicate the results of the review early this week. Any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field. -NASCAR.
Transcript: Austin Cindric - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Austin, we saw a late-race spin. What happened there?. AUSTIN CINDRIC: We were in a position where I needed one more spot. I was working to get that spot. I haven't seen a replay, but sounds like I got hit from behind, locked the rears, got sent back. No,...
CHEVROLET NCS: William Byron Leads Chevrolet to Six Top-10 Starting Spots at Charlotte ROVAL
7th AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1. 9th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1. 10th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1. 13th Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. 15th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1. 18th Kyle Larson,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Logano, Allmendinger Claim ROVAL™ Poles On Saturday
Joey Logano's bid for a first Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 win and a second NASCAR Cup Series championship received a major momentum boost on Saturday. Logano, the 2018 series champion, is in contention to advance into this year's Playoffs Round of 8. He claimed his first ROVAL™ pole and the 25th of his Cup Series career with a one-minute, 20.755-second lap averaging 103.424 miles per hour.
A.J. Allmendinger Makes It Four In A ROVAL™
A.J. Allmendinger was patient when he needed to be patient on Saturday, aggressive when he needed to be aggressive, and in first place when the checkered flag fell at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. A series of late-race accidents led to cautions that bunched up the field, and afforded...
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tax Slayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- - Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.
RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Charlotte ROVAL October Event Preview
Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr) Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Pink Lemonade Energy Drink. 2022 Driver Points Position: 27th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd. Engine: Roush Yates Engines (RYE) Notes of Interest:. Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy Drink and its sister products will continue their role as the primary...
Petty GMS Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
- Dillon at the ROVAL: Ty Dillon has competed three times at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, including the inaugural race on the layout. In three NASCAR Cup Series starts, Dillon has completed every lap possible, earning his best finish of 15th in the 2019 event. The veteran put his rain racing abilities on full display in the 2020 race, leading five laps en route to a stage one victory in adverse conditions.
Burton Qualifies 23rd at Charlotte
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start from 23rd place in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Burton took that spot with a lap at 101.247 miles per hour around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout on Saturday afternoon.
Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund Announces 2022 Winner
Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award. Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kaulig Giving™ Helps Daniel Hemric Grant Additional Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Kaulig Giving™ has joined Daniel Hemric in supporting local Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students by contributing to Hemric’s Be The Change Scholarship endowment. By doing so, the annual scholarship, seeded in 2019, will be awarded to two students in 2022. “We started Kaulig Giving™ in 2018 to support many...
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina; ‘He will chase you’
NORWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County after escaping a stockyard Wednesday, according to the Norwood Police Department. Police said they received a report Wednesday that the bull had escaped from a stockyard on Indian Mount Road. The bull is reportedly chocolate in color […]
One killed riding lawn mower in SC collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Hartsville Rudy Road near Scott Pond Road.
6 taken to hospital after crash on west Charlotte road, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — Six people were taken to a hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon on Beatties Ford Road in west Charlotte. Channel 9 got to the scene around 3 p.m. as police blocked the road near Oaklawn Avenue and the Brookshire Freeway. The crash victims had injuries that were...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0