Charlotte, NC

Speedway Digest

Bell Scores Roval Victory in Must-Win Scenario to Advance to Round of Eight

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Roval road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, brought the No. 20 Camry to pit road for fresh tires allowing him a chance to chase down the leaders in the closing laps – knowing they were in a must-win scenario to advance to the next round. Bell was able to make his way from seventh to second in a matter of a lap before a red flag came out forcing an overtime restart. Bell would pass race-leader Kevin Harvick and lead the final two laps to collect his second win of the season.
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
Speedway Digest

Logano, Allmendinger Claim ROVAL™ Poles On Saturday

Joey Logano's bid for a first Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 win and a second NASCAR Cup Series championship received a major momentum boost on Saturday. Logano, the 2018 series champion, is in contention to advance into this year's Playoffs Round of 8. He claimed his first ROVAL™ pole and the 25th of his Cup Series career with a one-minute, 20.755-second lap averaging 103.424 miles per hour.
Speedway Digest

A.J. Allmendinger Makes It Four In A ROVAL™

A.J. Allmendinger was patient when he needed to be patient on Saturday, aggressive when he needed to be aggressive, and in first place when the checkered flag fell at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™. A series of late-race accidents led to cautions that bunched up the field, and afforded...
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Myatt Snider – No. 31 Tax Slayer Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- - Practice; After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 TaxSlayer Chevrolet will first hit the unique 2.28-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval at 10:00 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Coverage of practice will air LIVE on the NBC Sports App Saturday morning.
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

- Dillon at the ROVAL: Ty Dillon has competed three times at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, including the inaugural race on the layout. In three NASCAR Cup Series starts, Dillon has completed every lap possible, earning his best finish of 15th in the 2019 event. The veteran put his rain racing abilities on full display in the 2020 race, leading five laps en route to a stage one victory in adverse conditions.
Speedway Digest

Burton Qualifies 23rd at Charlotte

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start from 23rd place in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Burton took that spot with a lap at 101.247 miles per hour around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile layout on Saturday afternoon.
Speedway Digest

Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund Announces 2022 Winner

Abigail Singler has been named the recipient of the 2022 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Award. Singler, who is a freshman at Appalachian State University, is from Concord, North Carolina, and is majoring in Fitness, Nutrition and Exercise Science. She is a graduate from Hickory Ridge High School. SIngler will receive $4,800 per year for 10 years from the award.
CONCORD, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

