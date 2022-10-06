Pendleton dominates Crook County in Prineville 39-0; Cowboys will look to regroup against La Grande Friday The Pendelton Buckaroos rode into Prineville Friday night and ran away with a 39-0 victory in Class 4A Special District Five football. It was senior night for the Cowboys, who were outplayed from the opening snap, which the Cowboys fumbled, leading to the first Pendleton score of the night. The Bucks, ranked sixth in the 4A classification and now 5-1 on the year, scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters, and cruised to the victory. "We all made mistakes, I made...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO