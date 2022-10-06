Read full article on original website
This has become a season for heavy-duty trucks, with GMC revealing its upcoming 2024 Sierra HD, right on the heels of the unveils for the related Chevrolet Silverado HD and updated Ford Super Duty. These are all burly trucks that promise heightened work capability, creature comforts, and advanced safety features. GMC looks to distinguish itself further as the upscale alternative to Chevrolet, adding a new, richly appointed Denali Ultimate trim.
GM just pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD, revealing a long list of updates and changes for the heavy-duty pickup truck. Notably, the latest 2024-model-year refresh includes the announcement of the new GMC Sierra HD AT4X, an even-more-capable off-roader trim level set to launch later in the 2023 calendar year following the arrival of the first 2024 GMC Sierra HD units in dealers in Q1 of 2023.
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes. GMC developed the...
