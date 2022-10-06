ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports.org

2024 GMC Sierra HD Trucks Go Big, Powerful, and Luxurious

This has become a season for heavy-duty trucks, with GMC revealing its upcoming 2024 Sierra HD, right on the heels of the unveils for the related Chevrolet Silverado HD and updated Ford Super Duty. These are all burly trucks that promise heightened work capability, creature comforts, and advanced safety features. GMC looks to distinguish itself further as the upscale alternative to Chevrolet, adding a new, richly appointed Denali Ultimate trim.
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X On The Way

GM just pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD, revealing a long list of updates and changes for the heavy-duty pickup truck. Notably, the latest 2024-model-year refresh includes the announcement of the new GMC Sierra HD AT4X, an even-more-capable off-roader trim level set to launch later in the 2023 calendar year following the arrival of the first 2024 GMC Sierra HD units in dealers in Q1 of 2023.
CarBuzz.com

Ford's New Super Duty Debuts With New 6.8-Liter V8 And Smart Towing Tech

All-new 2023 F-Series Super Duty now comes standard with a 6.8-liter V8. New high-output version of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel. This is the all-new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty, and it's arguably as important to the economy as it is to the American manufacturer's bottom line. The Super Duty's market share is more than 50% in the utility, mining, construction, and emergency response vehicles segment. The revenue it alone generates for Ford is more than the revenue streams of several Fortune 500 companies, including Southwest Airlines, Nordstrom, and Marriott International.
Autoblog

2024 GMC Sierra HD unveiled with new design and more powerful turbodiesel V8

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes. GMC developed the...
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Sterling Metallic Color: First Look

The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Titanium Rush Metallic, Frosted Pine Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sterling hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Metallic is...
MotorBiscuit

Now Is a Bad Time to Buy a New Chevy Corvette

iSeeCars recently analyzed around two million new car listings to determine how high markups are getting. They found many new vehicles carry an average markup of 10 percent over MSRP. For the widely-popular Chevrolet Corvette, however, markups are nearly double that. The post Now Is a Bad Time to Buy a New Chevy Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motor1.com

Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer

We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
entrepreneursbreak.com

What Causes Most Truck Accidents?

Truck accidents happen more frequently than any other type of car accident. While truck drivers are generally responsible for avoiding the problem, their trucks often become the victim of poor driving practices and a lack of attention to the environment. If you are a truck driver or involved in a...

