Ocala, FL

villages-news.com

Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages

A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Woman blames son’s nausea for driving again with suspended license

A Leesburg woman caught driving without a valid license for the eighth time told the deputy who stopped her she was behind the wheel because her 18-year-old son was feeling nauseous and couldn’t safely operate the vehicle. At around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on patrol...
LEESBURG, FL
Lady Lake, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ocala, FL
City
Lady Lake, FL
The Villages, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
City
The Villages, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case

A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash

A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested on DUI charge after crashing SUV

A Leesburg woman was arrested on a charge driving under the influence after her Ford SUV was involved in an accident early Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the crash site on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Groveland where the e found a blue Ford Escape facing north in the highway median. The Ford was occupied by 29-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Murphy of Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute

A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
DUNNELLON, FL
leesburg-news.com

Six-time felon charged with firing shots at Susan Street Sports Complex

A Fruitland Park man with a half-dozen felony convictions was arrested Thursday in connection with a September shooting incident at a Leesburg sports complex. William Darryl Anthony Dennard, 28, of 706 Mulberry St., was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

FHP investigating motorcycle crash near busy intersection in The Villages

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which occurred Sunday morning near a busy intersection in The Villages. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Buena Vista Boulevard about 100 yards north of County Road 466. The injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical...
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed

An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
LEESBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
HUDSON, FL
WCJB

Marion County Cops and Cars Show

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for missing, endangered 56-year-old Summerfield man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 56-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Summerfield residence on Thursday, September 29. According to a media release from MCSO, on September 29, 2022, George Fredrick Bastian was last seen...
SUMMERFIELD, FL

