villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in possible road rage incident says driver pulled out gun when he didn’t let them merge
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The victim involved in a possible road rage incident Friday night in Clay County is speaking out about his experience and what the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has said about the case. Two people in Orange Park were hospitalized -- one for treatment of...
villages-news.com
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
leesburg-news.com
Woman blames son’s nausea for driving again with suspended license
A Leesburg woman caught driving without a valid license for the eighth time told the deputy who stopped her she was behind the wheel because her 18-year-old son was feeling nauseous and couldn’t safely operate the vehicle. At around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on patrol...
villages-news.com
Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case
A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
ocala-news.com
Couple arrested in Marion County after pursuit ends in crash
A couple was arrested in Ocala after they fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had attempted to conduct a traffic stop. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a silver Cadillac with a burned-out headlight that was traveling westbound near the 3800 block of Highway 484. The deputy activated the patrol car’s lights and siren, and a traffic stop was attempted.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested on DUI charge after crashing SUV
A Leesburg woman was arrested on a charge driving under the influence after her Ford SUV was involved in an accident early Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the crash site on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Groveland where the e found a blue Ford Escape facing north in the highway median. The Ford was occupied by 29-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Murphy of Leesburg.
Wanted Florida Man Get Arrested On LIVE TV After Barricading Himself In A Trailer
A Florida man made his debut on LIVE TV Saturday after barricading himself in a trailer because of four felony warrants for his arrest. According to investigators, deputies responded Saturday Night to a residence of a wanted suspect, while appearing live on the show On
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man allegedly pointed gun at two people in dispute
A convicted felon who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman for driving too fast in a residential neighborhood faces a number of felony charges, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Matthew Lee Warren, 37, Dunnellon was charged and arrested Saturday, Oct. 1, with two...
leesburg-news.com
Six-time felon charged with firing shots at Susan Street Sports Complex
A Fruitland Park man with a half-dozen felony convictions was arrested Thursday in connection with a September shooting incident at a Leesburg sports complex. William Darryl Anthony Dennard, 28, of 706 Mulberry St., was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon.
villages-news.com
FHP investigating motorcycle crash near busy intersection in The Villages
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash which occurred Sunday morning near a busy intersection in The Villages. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. on Buena Vista Boulevard about 100 yards north of County Road 466. The injured motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical...
1.2 pounds of fentanyl seized from Spring Hill drug house, deputies say
Hernando County deputies shut down a drug house in Spring Hill Friday afternoon, according to a video release.
fox35orlando.com
1 person dead after deadly multi-car crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving three cars in Orlando Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at the intersection of Silver Star Road and North Hastings street around 1:08 p.m. Three cars were involved in the accident — a 2002...
leesburg-news.com
Argument at Denny’s leads to broken arm after man’s motorcycle intentionally rammed
An argument between two men left one of them with a broken arm after his motorcycle was intentionally rammed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies served a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on 40-year-old Matthew Martinez on Tuesday. A Leesburg Police Department detective had been assigned to investigate what happened during the wee hours of July 9.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman allegedly uses knife to slash senior citizen at area motel
A Leesburg woman was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery after allegedly using a knife to slash a senior citizen at an area motel. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the Days Inn located at 551 East State Road 44 in Wildwood.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 14-year-old passenger dies in Volusia County crash after driver tries to make U-turn
DELAND, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy is dead after the driver of the vehicle he was in attempted to make a U-turn and was hit by a truck, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. at N. Spring Garden Ave. and International Speedway in DeLand.
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco Sheriff deputies on scene investigating Hudson crime scene
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives have established a crime scene in the Hudson area Saturday afternoon after receiving a call for a welfare check on an individual. According to a Pasco Sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies received a call for a welfare check on an individual in the 13000 block area of US 19 in Hudson. This is an active and ongoing investigation related to a welfare check at this time, according to deputies. There is no known public safety threat. No additional information is available at this time.
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for missing, endangered 56-year-old Summerfield man
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered 56-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Summerfield residence on Thursday, September 29. According to a media release from MCSO, on September 29, 2022, George Fredrick Bastian was last seen...
