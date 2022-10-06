Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Littles: The Worst Foods In The World Are Real And Dangerous
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Avoid fish pizza, dragon-fruit guacamole and roasted warthog at all costs. These are the warnings of the first graders at Powell’s Southside Elementary School, who informed Cowboy State Daily on Thursday that the world is full of terrible foods. Maggy,...
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
Wyoming Can Relate To A New Movie Called Alex/October
In Hollywood, you never know what you're going to get with some movies. I don't claim to be a movie critic, or even know the first thing of being one. I do know that when a movie has meaning to it, that we can all relate to, it needs to be seen and talked about.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tourist Tries Very Hard To Get Mauled
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You can’t blame him for trying. A tourist outside of Jackson did everything possible outside of going up and tackling a bear to get himself mauled Wednesday. But he was ultimately unsuccessful, although his technique was solid. The person walked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming
If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Military and Racism in Wyoming -Part 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming’s slogan is the “Equality State,” but it also has a legacy of discrimination. And now that legacy is spilling over to a group Wyomingites say they respect the most in our state. Earlier in part one, we spoke with a...
Former Wyoming Resident Kanye West Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Threatens Jewish People
Former Wyoming resident Kanye West has made multiple headlines this week, with a series of actions, interviews, and social media posts. West, who now simply goes by 'Ye,' first appeared during Paris Fashion Week wearing a shirt adorned with the words 'White Lives Matter.'. "West turned up to the “secret”...
Share a Picture of Wyoming Life, Enter Rural Health Photo Contest
National Rural Health Day is Novemeber 17, and the Wyoming Department of Health Office of Rural Health is sponsoring a a contest. Wyoming residents are invited to share their pictures of Wyoming life by entering photos in the National Rural Health Day Photo Contest. Prizes will be awarded in two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Leave Idaho During the Holidays? Try This Luxury Ranch in Wyoming
It’s pretty common in Idaho for people to travel to warmer places when it gets colder, or some people really enjoy planning fun getaways for their families during the holidays — I mean, who wouldn’t want to take full advantage of all that time off work? Traveling for the holidays doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate them; you’re just choosing to celebrate in different places.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Unicorn’ Elk Photo Proves Unusual Critters Exist
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Anybody who claims to have seen a “unicorn” in the wild had better have a photo to prove it, a Wyoming outdoorsman said. “Without verifiable photographic evidence, those sorts of stories are almost always the product of too much...
oilcity.news
Citing health, environment, Wyoming hunters shun lead ammunition
A biologist who has helped rescue dozens of raptors poisoned by lead bullet fragments in game carcasses seeks to educate, not regulate, hunters. At the Jackson Hole Gun Club’s shooting range, Chris Smith paused after his shooting session to explain why he stopped hunting with traditional lead bullets that spread toxins in the environment and wildlife.
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
kunc.org
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Coal Could Benefit From Texas Permitting Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When CarbonCapture announced its direct air capture facility in Sweetwater County – Project Bison – the company said Wyoming was chosen, in large part, because the state permits class VI wells through a process called primacy. These wells are where captured carbon dioxide is stored.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ghost Stories: ‘Sophie’ Haunts Ivinson Home For Ladies in Laramie
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Since the 1930s, when Edward Ivinson and his wife first provided the ladies of Laramie a home-like atmosphere with hotel-like amenities, the independent living facility’s Victorian-style house has been home for hundreds of lively personalities. But perhaps none so lively...
FREE Concert at Sky Terrace Restaurant and Lounge in Casper
Yes that's right. There is a FREE concert happening at the Sky Terrace Restaurant and lounge at 8500 Airport Parkway in Casper on Wednesday, October 19th at 8:00 PM. The performing artist is Michael Charles and his band. Charles started over six years ago in Melbourne, Australia. According to his publicist, Charles was invited to perform in America in Chicago, Illinois. After many trips back and forth, he decided to make the USA his home.
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
How To Date In Wyoming During Inflation
Inflation has impacted almost every aspect of Americans’. Right down to romance. According to a recent survey Americans say they’re now dating less because of the rising costs. Dinner at restaurants has gotten far too expensive. Even going to a show of some kind and getting a coffee...
Finding Beauty Amongst Beast: Casper Artist Creates Quilts to Express Grief Over Husband’s Passing
It was beauty killed the beast. They were driving down the highway from Laramie after visiting their son in college. They decided to take the back way, so as to get a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Wyoming that was only accessible via that road. It's not like they were in a hurry; they had all the time in the world.
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0