Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in a bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said.Mr Trump also accused Democrats of “locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement”. During a rally in...
‘Trump is the man’: trial paints a White House plagued by foreign influence
The legal woes of investor Tom Barrack, accused of secretly lobbying for the Emirati regime, add to the image of a Trump circle beset by influence-peddling and corruption
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault and part of his war on US energy that restricts production. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Everything has gone’: liberated Ukrainians on rebuilding Kharkiv
Kateryna Sabadosh gazed up at what was once a nine-storey building. Its apartments were blackened shells. An explosion had ripped out the ground floor, turning it into a macabre doll’s house, with someone’s dressing table visible. Windows were broken. Debris littered the front yard. A courgette plant grew in the deep crater where a Grad missile landed.
Thai PM announces crackdown on drugs in wake of nursery attack
The Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has ordered a clampdown on drugs, including an emphasis on rehabilitation, following the mass shooting and stabbing at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand that left 37 people dead, mostly young children. The unprecedented attack has shaken Thailand, where mass killings are rare, and prompted...
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods
Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere. “Our whole world is underwater, and nobody has helped us,” she said, speaking in the tent where she, her parents and four siblings now live in Dadu district in Pakistan’s Sindh province.Almost 100% of the district’s cotton and rice crops were destroyed. More than half its primary and secondary schools were fully or partially...
UK’s lost leadership role hurts Somalia’s fight against famine, says drought envoy
Britain is no longer the key humanitarian player and ‘great ally’ it once was, says envoy trying to get support for Somalia’s drought
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N. Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim
North Korea's recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South, and were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said Monday. In response, North Korea "decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war" that gamed out hitting South Korea's ports, airports and military command facilities, KCNA said.
Ukraine war - live: Putin calls Crimea bridge attack ‘act of terrorism’ amid fresh blasts in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin has called the blast on a critical Crimea bridge as an “act of terrorism” by Ukraine, issuing his first reaction on the damage to Russia’s vital artery to the annexed territory."There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Mr Putin said in a video on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel last night.Mr Putin said that the attack was “devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services".Top Russian officials have called for killing of the “terrorists” responsible for the attack.In response, Russia has shelled the Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia...
Comments / 0