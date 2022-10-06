ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, VA

Anthony B
3d ago

you need to have your eyes examined if you feel that footage did not expose the officer's. specifically the one who was doing the majority of the talking.

Dan Lewandowski
2d ago

the author conveniently left out the Lt was fleeing and eluding and and would not listen to commands, had he just pulled over (no visible plate legitimate stop) and had he the Lt listened to instructions none of this would be a thing

13News Now

1 shot and killed after customer and mechanic disagree

NORFOLK, Va. — A 30-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting at an auto mechanic business in Suffolk, the Suffolk Police Department said. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Suffolk 911 Center got a call about a shooting at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road, SPD said.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

NPD investigates shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning, the department said. The department said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue after 4:30 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NPD. No further information was released,...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth PD investigating walk-in shooting victim

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. this morning. The man sustained a non life-threatening injury. There is no additional information to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
WRIC TV

West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Police investigating shooting that left one hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday just after midnight, the department said. A 44-year-old man called the Suffolk 911 Center around 12:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he had been shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Route 58 near the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. .
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
