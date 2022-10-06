NORFOLK, Va. — A 30-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting at an auto mechanic business in Suffolk, the Suffolk Police Department said. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Suffolk 911 Center got a call about a shooting at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road, SPD said.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO