Anthony B
3d ago
you need to have your eyes examined if you feel that footage did not expose the officer's. specifically the one who was doing the majority of the talking.
Reply(2)
3
Dan Lewandowski
2d ago
the author conveniently left out the Lt was fleeing and eluding and and would not listen to commands, had he just pulled over (no visible plate legitimate stop) and had he the Lt listened to instructions none of this would be a thing
Reply(1)
2
1 shot and killed after customer and mechanic disagree
NORFOLK, Va. — A 30-year-old man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting at an auto mechanic business in Suffolk, the Suffolk Police Department said. Just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Suffolk 911 Center got a call about a shooting at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road, SPD said.
NPD investigates shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning, the department said. The department said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Illinois Avenue after 4:30 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to NPD. No further information was released,...
Hampton drug dealer convicted by federal jury
30-year-old Christopher McPherson of Hampton was charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police investigate shooting on Ivy Home Rd. in Hampton
At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax serves as lead counsel in Donovon Lynch lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax will represent the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. WVEC reports Lynch was shot and killed by a Virginia Beach Police Officer during a night of chaos at the oceanfront in March 2021. Lynch’s father...
Dispute at Suffolk auto center leads to fatal shooting, victim identified
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute at an auto care center in Suffolk Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road. When units arrived...
Portsmouth PD investigating walk-in shooting victim
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured Saturday. Police said they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at a local hospital around 12:30 a.m. this morning. The man sustained a non life-threatening injury. There is no additional information to...
Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting on Lasalle Drive in Virginia Beach
According to Virginia Beach Police, the call for the shooting came in just after 3:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive.
Elevator at condemned Newport News apartment passes inspection
Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.
1 dead after Newport News shooting: Police investigating
NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting in the first block of Colony Square, Newport News Police said Saturday. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, NNPD responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Colony Square, the department said. Once there, officers canvassed...
West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
Donovon Lynch federal lawsuit | Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax to serve as lead counsel
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will serve as the lead counsel for the family of Donovon Lynch in their federal lawsuit against Virginia Beach. Lynch was shot and killed by Solomon Simmons, a Virginia Beach police officer, during a violent night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. The officer's body camera wasn't turned on when the shooting happened.
Norfolk's interim police chief shares his outlook, vision for the department
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's interim police chief unveiled plans for the future of the department while also addressing current issues facing the city. Interim Chief Mike Goldsmith shared an outlook and vision for the police force during a Norfolk City Council retreat Friday. One of his big goals is...
Employee killed at Perdue Farms distribution facility in Prince George
According to authorities, a man who worked at the Perdue Chicken facility was injured and killed by an accident on Friday, September 30. Although authorities have confirmed arriving to the plant to investigate a reported accident. No details surrounding the incident have been released. The Prince George Journal reached out...
Suspect linked to at least 3 Norfolk business burglaries
Norfolk Police released surveillance images of a man they believe is responsible for at least three convenience store burglaries.
Suffolk Police investigating shooting that left one hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday just after midnight, the department said. A 44-year-old man called the Suffolk 911 Center around 12:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he had been shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Route 58 near the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. .
Man sentenced to 29 years in fatal 2019 shooting of Norfolk Wawa employee
A sentence has been handed down for one of the men who pleaded guilty to a 2019 fatal shooting of a Wawa employee. A Norfolk Circut Court judge sentenced Andre Brinkley to 29 years in prison.
Suffolk Police: Man shot and killed after argument over car repair
According to Suffolk Police, a man was shot and killed after an argument over a car repair Saturday morning.
October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia, according to the DMV
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Because of this, the Virginia State Police and 19 local police agencies are teaming up for a new campaign to prevent crashes and reduce injuries this month.
