semoball.com
Jackson football dominates Confluence Prep Academy
JACKSON - The Jackson Indians used a 70-point first half en route to a 76-0 win over the Confluence Prep Academy Titans on Friday night at Jackson High School. The game was called early by the officials with nine minutes left in the third quarter due to injuries the Titans had suffered.
mymoinfo.com
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
semoball.com
Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8
CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
semoball.com
Kennett defeats Dexter in comeback on the road
The Kennett Indians struck first and utilized every opportunity to overcome a crushing defeat one week ago. With explosive offense and watchful defense in the first half of the night, the Indians took a 42-14 victory over Dexter Friday in their final regular season away game. Starting off sluggish, it...
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown Soccer Coach Sentenced in Fraud Scheme
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown high school soccer coach, Jamie McCoy of Jackson was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million for a health care fraud scheme. McCoy, 42, pleaded guilty on November 23, 2020 to three felony counts: health care fraud, making false statements related to health care matters and offering and paying illegal kickbacks for referrals. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri says McCoy admitted to owning or operating companies that supplied orthotic braces and other durable medical equipment. They say he contracted with marketing firms who placed ads on television and online that offered orthopedic braces at no cost. The companies sent patient information to a telemedicine doctor who signed an order medical equipment without evaluating, nor communicating, with the patient in some cases.
KFVS12
People take over Uptown Jackson for Oktoberfest celebration
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 9th annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest was held this weekend. Uptown Jackson was blocked off to vehicle traffic as thousands of people took over the area for the German-style celebration. It featured plenty of food, drinks, music and a variety of different vendors. People we talked...
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
KFVS12
Low water around Tower Rock
(KFVS) - A sign of a lack of rain in the Heartland is the low water around Tower Rock near Wittenberg, Missouri. It’s located just across from Grand Tower. Visitors to the landmark island in the Mississippi River can walk across dry land when the Mississippi River gauge at Chester, Ill. reads 1.5 feet or less.
kfmo.com
Wednesday Madison County Accident
(Madison County, MO) A woman from Marquand, 41 year old Rachel A. Cowling, is recovering after she was seriously injured in an ATV wreck Wednesday morning about 9:30 in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show Cowling was driving the vehicle north on Route M, a mile south of Marquand, when the vehicle rolled over an the highway throwing Cowling off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Cowling was not wearing a safety device when the accident took place.
KFVS12
Shoppers gather for downtown flea market in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People gathered in Downtown Cape Girardeau Saturday, October 8 and there was plenty to see and do. Main and Spanish Streets are normally busy, but people found a new reason to come to the area as the Annual Cape Girardeau Riverfront Flea Market was in town.
clayconews.com
URGENT MESSAGE FROM GRAVES COUNTY SHERIFF JON HAYDEN IN MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY
MAYFIELD, KY (October 6, 2022) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Sheriff Jon Hayden has issued the following urgent message:. We strongly suspect that the dangerous Fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area. We have experienced one death recently and we have had several overdoses, suspected...
KFVS12
19-year-old injured after off-road vehicle hit sandbar on Mississippi River near East Prairie
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old was seriously injured when the off-road vehicle he was driving overturned after hitting a sandbar. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:49 p.m. on Friday, October 7 on the Mississippi River, about 20 miles southeast of East Prairie.
KMOV
Crash in Madison County leaves 2 dead
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud. News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. St. Louis City mayor proposes using millions to improve street safety. Updated: 6 hours...
kbsi23.com
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
kbsi23.com
Lights, camera, action! Perryville welcomes movie crew
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI)- Is Missouri becoming a popular destination for the silver screen?. In the past few years, southeast Missouri seems to be a popular spot for film crews to shoot movie scenes. Officer Robert O’Rear, from the Perryville Police Department, played a role in the film “The Spring” as,...
KFVS12
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
westkentuckystar.com
Lone Oak traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man
A traffic stop in Lone Oak resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop just after 10:00 Friday night on Charleston Avenue, near Lone Oak Road. An investigation determined that the driver, 27-year-old Kaleb S. Terry, was in...
wpsdlocal6.com
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
Missouri Police Officer Facing Federal Civil Rights Charges
Court documents allege former officer Woodrow Massa arrested two people without cause
