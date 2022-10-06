Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenWhite Post, VA
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Traffic delays at Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway this week
This week, drivers in the Fredericksburg area can expect brief daytime delays on the Falmouth Bridge and Blue & Gray Parkway over the Rappahannock River. VDOT announced that routine bridge inspections will be underway from Monday, Oct. 10 through Friday, Oct. 14, weather permitting.
Augusta Free Press
Governor awards $20K to Fauquier County for study of meat processing facility location
Fauquier County has been awarded $20,000 from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Planning Grant. The program provides funding for the study of economic viability of locating a small-scale meat processing facility at the Fauquier Livestock Exchange in Marshall, Va., according to a press release.
Spotsylvania demolition will cause I-95 traffic stops, noise for residents
Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should expect to see overnight lane closures on I-95 northbound and southbound near the Rt. 17 bridge starting early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
ffxnow.com
VDOT offers new park to make up for 495 NEXT encroaching on Scott’s Run Nature Preserve
The ongoing widening of I-495 from Tysons to McLean will require the permanent taking of 1.15 acres from Scott’s Run Nature Preserve. As compensation, the Virginia Department of Transportation has proposed building a new park for the Fairfax County Park Authority on a 1.83-acre site at the corner of Georgetown Pike and Balls Hill Road that it currently uses as a maintenance yard.
theriver953.com
Winchester receives grants for 102 trees
The City of Winchester received $22k in grants to plant 102 trees. The Virginia Department of Forestry awarded $6,700 to plant 50 large-maturing trees in Jim Barnett Park and the Audubon Arboretum as part of the Virginia Trees for Clean Water Grant Program. Another grant of $15,000 was awarded by...
UPDATE: Traffic stops canceled on I-95 in Fredericksburg area & New I-95 height restriction announced
Full traffic stops on I-95 northbound and southbound for Express Lanes construction are no longer needed. Starting at 10 p.m., I-95 northbound will be reduced to one lane after exit 136/Centreport Parkway in Stafford County until 4:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on West Ox Road in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 9 on West Ox Road neat Legato Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead following the crash. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
theriver953.com
FRWRC hosts unique yard sale
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Yard Sale fundraiser today from 8 am to 2 pm at Weichert Realtors on John Marshall Highway. All proceeds will benefit operations and programs to support women and middle school aged girls in Warren County. This is a little different...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
loudounnow.com
Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families
More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
WTOP
Montgomery County planning director ousted
The Montgomery County, Maryland, department that looks at community masterplans and reviews applications for development has had a change of leadership after its director since 2013 was ousted months before retirement. The Montgomery County Planning Board said Friday that it had named Tanya Stern as the acting Montgomery County Planning...
Inside Nova
For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church
According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
wchstv.com
Fire marshal: Elderly man killed in Jefferson County, W.Va. , blaze; firefighter injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An elderly man was killed and a firefighter was injured in a fire Thursday in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office said a 70-year-old man was killed in a fire in Harpers Ferry. A firefighter responding to the...
recordpatriot.com
Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school
Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
wchstv.com
W.Va. DHHR suspends placements at youth treatment center following employee's arrest
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An employee of a nonprofit organization that serves youth in need of support with behavioral issues has been charged with multiple crimes following a series of alleged events involving several teenage boys at the facility. Jenny Ziomara Guevara, 26, of Martinsburg is charged with felony...
ffxnow.com
Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says
(Updated at 1:50 p.m. on 10/7/2022) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads Thursday morning (Oct. 6), police reported. In Tysons, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, shutting down the road for nearly three-and-a-half hours, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
