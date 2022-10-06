ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Hill, VA

ffxnow.com

VDOT offers new park to make up for 495 NEXT encroaching on Scott’s Run Nature Preserve

The ongoing widening of I-495 from Tysons to McLean will require the permanent taking of 1.15 acres from Scott’s Run Nature Preserve. As compensation, the Virginia Department of Transportation has proposed building a new park for the Fairfax County Park Authority on a 1.83-acre site at the corner of Georgetown Pike and Balls Hill Road that it currently uses as a maintenance yard.
MCLEAN, VA
Round Hill, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester receives grants for 102 trees

The City of Winchester received $22k in grants to plant 102 trees. The Virginia Department of Forestry awarded $6,700 to plant 50 large-maturing trees in Jim Barnett Park and the Audubon Arboretum as part of the Virginia Trees for Clean Water Grant Program. Another grant of $15,000 was awarded by...
WINCHESTER, VA
theburn.com

An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery

Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
ASHBURN, VA
theriver953.com

FRWRC hosts unique yard sale

The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Yard Sale fundraiser today from 8 am to 2 pm at Weichert Realtors on John Marshall Highway. All proceeds will benefit operations and programs to support women and middle school aged girls in Warren County. This is a little different...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
loudounnow.com

Afternoon Bus Woes Linger for Several Loudoun Families

More than a month into the school year, several families in western Loudoun still don’t have afternoon bus transportation for their elementary aged students. The issue surrounds alternative transportation for their children. Alternative transportation requests are made for students to go to or from a location that is not their established bus stop but is within the attendance area of the student’s school, according to the division’s transportation page.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Montgomery County planning director ousted

The Montgomery County, Maryland, department that looks at community masterplans and reviews applications for development has had a change of leadership after its director since 2013 was ousted months before retirement. The Montgomery County Planning Board said Friday that it had named Tanya Stern as the acting Montgomery County Planning...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

For sale in Catlett: A resurrected 1927 church

According to the Zillow.com listing, Mount Horeb Methodist Episcopal Church in Catlett first built a meeting house on Bristersburg Road in 1887. In 1927, the old building was torn down and the new church was built. Since 1996, the “old gal” has been used as a single-family home. Take a look.
CATLETT, VA
recordpatriot.com

Ignoring rules, teachers sneak tough math courses into their school

Bill Horkan has been a math teacher in Fairfax County, Va., for 24 years. His work has been mostly in the International Baccalaureate program, a challenging introduction to college level work. IB is taught worldwide but rarely with as large a portion of disadvantaged students as Horkan's Justice High School classes do.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Three dead after vehicle crashes in Tysons and Fort Belvoir, FCPD says

(Updated at 1:50 p.m. on 10/7/2022) Three more people were killed on Fairfax County roads Thursday morning (Oct. 6), police reported. In Tysons, two people died in a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) remains partly shut down in Tysons after two people died in a single-vehicle crash at Chain Bridge Road, shutting down the road for nearly three-and-a-half hours, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

