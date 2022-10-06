ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Thai PM announces crackdown on drugs in wake of nursery attack

The Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has ordered a clampdown on drugs, including an emphasis on rehabilitation, following the mass shooting and stabbing at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand that left 37 people dead, mostly young children. The unprecedented attack has shaken Thailand, where mass killings are rare, and prompted...
Bay News 9

Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Friends hugged sobbing family members struggling with staggering loss Friday in a rural northeastern Thailand community mourning the children and other victims slain by a fired police officer in the nation's deadliest shooting rampage. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the...
Bay News 9

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children's keepsakes

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grief-stricken families prayed Saturday at a Buddhist temple filled with children's keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were slain as they napped on blankets at a day care center in northeastern Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children...
