Westborough Lions hosting Peace Poster, Youth Speech contests
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Lions Club is once again hosting its annual Peace Poster Contest for middle school-aged students, and its Youth Speech Contest for high school students. Westborough has produced state-level winners in both contests in recent years. The Peace Poster contest is designed for students between the...
Client safety, comfort, and healing are priorities at Elements Massage of Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – With a unique variety of massage options provided by its therapists, Elements Massage of Shrewsbury caters to clients with a range of needs. “We offer prenatal massage therapy, sports injury recovery treatment, cupping, deep tissue and cupping therapy, Swedish massage, and most recently added an upgrade to enhance the session with CBD oils,” said Andrew Dudka, who co-owns Elements Massage with his wife Jill.
Marlboro Shamrocks fall in league title game
MARLBOROUGH – After going scoreless for the first three quarters, the Marlboro Shamrocks rallied in the fourth quarter in the East Coast Football League championship game against the Southern New England Admirals in Brockton Saturday night. The Shamrocks scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, sending the game into...
Shrewsbury Then & Now: A look back at the Svea Gille
SHREWSBURY – Of the many social and ethnic clubs that once lined the shores of Lake Quinsigamond, probably the most elaborate quarters were those of the Svea Gille. This club had its quarters on what is now South Quinsigamond Avenue, just opposite Oak Street. Here we have an elaborate...
Westborough electric vehicle event on Oct. 15
WESTBOROUGH – Want to know more about electric vehicles?. Come to the “Get Charged Up” regional EV Expo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2-5 p.m. at Amazon Robotics, 50 Otis Street. “The purpose of the event is to provide a gathering place for visitors to have one-on-one conversations...
Assabet programs seeking votes for Saint-Gobain contest
MARLBOROUGH – Not one but two technical programs at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School have made it to the final rounds of competition in a new grant program offered by Saint-Gobain North America. Assabet’s biotechnology program is one of four Massachusetts schools competing at the silver level, while...
A look at Grafton’s Fall Town Meeting warrant
GRAFTON – Changes to on-street parking street parking, marijuana regulations and a chance to obtain more open space, will be part of the 18-article fall Grafton Town Meeting Warrant. Town Meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium. One of the articles...
Temporary traffic, safety committee formed by Northborough selectmen
NORTHBOROUGH – The Board of Selectmen has established a temporary traffic and safety committee. Approved Sept. 26, the committee was charged to return to the selectmen in no more than six months with a recommendation whether to form a permanent committee, including ideas for its membership and charge. The...
Main Street Bank hires commercial lender senior vice president
MARLBOROUGH – Main Street Bank has announced that Carl Flumerfelt has accepted the position of senior vice president commercial lender, effective Aug. 15. Flumerfelt will be supporting Main Street Bank’s Commercial Loan Department by connecting with new and existing business customers. Using his years of experience in commercial banking, Flumerfelt will work closely with clients to understand their business and how the appropriate business loan option will work to support their day-to-day functions and growth.
