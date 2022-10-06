ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
COCC Has Moved!

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (as well as the Small Business Development Center) has moved from Chandler Lab to:. Different location, same great offerings! Explore how we can help you or your business succeed. Click on title for more information. Leadership &...
‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
DCSO confirms suspicious death on Los Serranos Dr. in Bend as a murder

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a suspicious death in east Bend as a murder, according to Sergeant Jayson Janes. DCSO deputies received a report about a man who had died on Los Serranos Dr. at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. The death of the 70-year-old Bend man was...
The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon

I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported

A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
