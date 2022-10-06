Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
cascadebusnews.com
COCC Has Moved!
(Photo | Courtesy of COCC) The Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (as well as the Small Business Development Center) has moved from Chandler Lab to:. Different location, same great offerings! Explore how we can help you or your business succeed. Click on title for more information. Leadership &...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Highway reopening Saturday, but some closure areas stay put
The forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest will be reduced starting Saturday, opening up the Cascade Lakes Highway. The Forest Service says the closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. It will open recreation areas on the eastern side of the Cascade Lakes Highway.
kptv.com
‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
DCSO confirms suspicious death on Los Serranos Dr. in Bend as a murder
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a suspicious death in east Bend as a murder, according to Sergeant Jayson Janes. DCSO deputies received a report about a man who had died on Los Serranos Dr. at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. The death of the 70-year-old Bend man was...
The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon
I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
Fire heavily damages manufactured home in northeast Redmond
A fire heavily damaged a manufactured home in northeast Redmond early Saturday morning, officials said. The post Fire heavily damages manufactured home in northeast Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported
A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bend. The Ridgeview High School football team will have a game with Caldera High School on October 07, 2022, 18:55:00. The Bend Sr High School football team will have a game with Summit High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 injured in crash after unsafe left turn in Crook Co., police say
PRINEVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday after she made an unsafe left turn in Prineville, according to the Prineville Police Department. Just after noon, police responded to the intersection of Hwy 126 and Northwest O’Neil Highway. Police said a 68-year-old woman was...
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
Comments / 0