Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday.The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely. A U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday will be one of the biggest factors for markets this week. Investors also are awaiting the latest...
