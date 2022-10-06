Read full article on original website
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four...
Sporting News
NASCAR at Charlotte results: Christopher Bell wins his way into Round of 8 at Bank of America Roval 400
Christopher Bell's NASCAR Cup Series playoff chances seemed dead and buried entering Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver sat toward the foot of the playoff standings. He needed a win to advance to the Round of 8. He got just that. It wasn't easy....
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Cup Playoff Update: Standings Breakdown Heading to Charlotte Roval
Chase Elliott leads the 12-driver championship lineup going into the 109-lap, 253-mile race. He’s two points ahead of Ryan Blaney. The Round of 12 began at Texas two weeks ago, went to Talladega last weekend, and ends on Sunday on the Charlotte Roval. The upcoming Round of 8 at...
FOX Sports
NASCAR playoffs: Christopher Bell wins Roval 400 in wild overtime
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 concluded Sunday with the Bank of America Roval 400 in Concord, North Carolina, where Christopher Bell pulled off a wild overtime win to advance to the Round of 8. It was the sixth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
NASCAR Statement - Charter Agreement
“NASCAR acknowledges the challenges currently facing race teams. A key focus moving forward is an extension to the Charter agreement, one that will further increase revenue and help lower team expenses. Collectively, the goal is a strong, healthy sport, and we will accomplish that together.” -- NASCAR.
Grant Leads Toyota 1-2-3 In USAC At Tri-State Speedway
Justin Grant was able to overtake Buddy Kofoid on lap 25 of 30 and then held him off in a fierce battle to win the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Harvest Cup feature by .227 seconds with Thomas Meseraull close on their tails in finishing third to give Toyota-powered drivers a one-two-three finish at Tri-State Speedway, Saturday.
NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results
The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.
Late Models to run 50-lap/$2000-to-win at Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl
When the 2022 edition of Mahoning Valley Speedway’s Fall Brawl takes place on Saturday, October 22, fittingly one of the marquee divisions are getting in on the action as the Late Models will do battle in a 50-lap feature paying $2000 to win. Second place is $1000, $600 for fifth and $250 to take the green.
Statement from NASCAR following race at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL - No 41 Car
NASCAR is reviewing data, video and radio transmissions from the 41 car following its incident on the backstretch during the final lap. NASCAR will communicate the results of the review early this week. Any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field. -NASCAR.
Transcript: Chase Briscoe - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Chase, you finished 90, but just enough. Can you tell us, how do you even process this, do what you got to do, find your way to the Playoffs?. CHASE BRISCOE: Yeah, man, what a wild day. I told my guys before we took the initial green in the race, there's a difference between thinking we could move on and knowing we could move on. This team never gives up. I told them I was never going to give up.
Transcript: Austin Cindric - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Austin, we saw a late-race spin. What happened there?. AUSTIN CINDRIC: We were in a position where I needed one more spot. I was working to get that spot. I haven't seen a replay, but sounds like I got hit from behind, locked the rears, got sent back. No,...
Charlotte ROVAL Weekend Notebook
Joey Logano wins pole position for Charlotte ROVAL elimination race. Joey Logano wasn’t pleased with the way he negotiated the final chicane at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The good news was that the final section of the 17-turn track—which is actually the opening chicane of the alternative...
Transcript: Christopher Bell - Charlotte Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our race-winning driver, Christopher Bell. Congratulations on that win, walk-off win. Tell us a little bit about the final laps before we go to questions. CHRISTOPHER BELL: Yeah, I mean, really mind-blowing. Just the whole race went green flag. I thought we were...
ARCA: Jesse Love Earns Shore Lunch 200 Pole at Toledo Speedway Featured
Piloting the No. 20 Yahoo Toyota, Jesse Love claimed the pole for Saturday’s Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway. The event, marking race 20 on the ARCA Menards Series calendar, serves as the final stop of 2022. Love earned the top position by posting a 15.847s / 113.586 mph.
ARCA Menards Series Recap: Toledo Speedway
Taylor Gray started on the second row of the Shore Lunch 200 at Toledo Speedway, swiftly capturing a spot on the initial green flag lap. The Ford Performance driver found himself in a heated battle for the podium spots early on, as the first five drivers atop the leaderboard sat within half a second of each other. As the stint wore on, Gray continued to gain on the leaders. Surviving a tire rub late in the run, the No. 17 Mustang crossed the line in third at the end of stage one. The three-time ARCA Menards Series winner radioed to Crew Chief Chad Johnston that he was too tight in turns one and two during the mandatory break, hoping to improve the car's handling. Following a minor adjustment to loosen its condition, Gray took two additional places in the second stage, outlasting numerous restarts to hold onto second for the entirety of the 75-lap stint. Continuing to search for more grip as the race winded down, Gray slid down to fourth — eventually losing the handle entirely on his Factory Canopies Ford Mustang. As the sun set on Toledo, the 17-year-old finished fourth in the final race of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Puts His Ford Mustang on the Pole for Roval Race
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – HOW WAS THAT LAP? “It was OK. I felt like I screwed up the final chicane here. I screwed up the first run and made it through and I screwed up half as bad the second time trying to adjust but not over-adjust and I underadjusted myself at least, but the Shell/Pennzoil Mustang has some speed in it obviously. It was really good through the rest of the racetrack. Starting up front is nice. Hopefully, we can do what we need to do this weekend. Our job is to get into the next round and we’ll figure out what we need from here, but this is a great starting spot, for sure. We’ve got a good pit stall and we just need to try to keep that track position. It’s pretty sketchy when you lose your track position here, so we’ll try to keep it.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Advance to the Round of 8 (FULL PACKAGE)
KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang – “I knew we were gonna have to have a perfect corner there with Christopher having such fresher tires. He was able to get through traffic and was able to roll through a little bit more speed in turn one, turn two, turn three and turn four and just got in front of me, but we were able to hold Kyle off so it’s still a good day. Our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang guys did a great job of putting us in position and having a chance. We were half a lap there from being in the right spot. It didn’t all work out, but still a good day.”
Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Charlotte Media Availability Transcript
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – YOU HAVE BEEN PART OF THE USA DOCUMENTARY, CAN YOU GIVE US SOME THOUGHTS ON HOW IT’S GONE? “It’s been fun and it’s been neat to be able to kind of give a little more access for fans. I feel like the response from it from fans and everything like that has been pretty positive. It’s been good and I think they do a good job of balancing the at-track to away track stuff. Obviously, you have maybe some over-dramatization of some stuff, but that’s with any kind of TV show. But I think it’s been good. It’s been a little bit different having people in your house wanting to film you in your home, but I think it’s been pretty good, a good balancing act, so hopefully, like I said, people have enjoyed it and that’s really what it’s all about – giving fans a little bit more access, kind of our week to week stuff, away from track stuff, even a little bit more of a look into our meetings during the weekend. Not a lot of people know all the meetings that go on and the preparation work, so I think it’s been really good and I’ve been excited that the fans have enjoyed it as well.”
Transcript: Kyle Larson - Pit Road Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle, five laps down after a broken toe link, you got it fixed. At that point your crew chief said, By the information I have, we're good. That's before the chaos ensued. At what point were you worried?. KYLE LARSON: As soon as I hit the ball. Yeah, I...
Transcript: Joe Gibbs and Adam Stevens - Press Conference Interview - Charlotte Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We've now been joined by our winning crew chief for today's event, which is Adam Stevens. Congratulations on the win. A little bit of a walk-off win there for your team. We'll go ahead and roll into questions. Q. Can you talk a little bit about the decision...
