Read full article on original website
Related
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
America’s energy chaos is Biden’s fault and part of his war on US energy that restricts production. As we pay at the pump, will Democrats pay in midterms?
Biden's equity-obsessed education secretary dodging academic priorities amid 'catastrophic' reading scores
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona left out academics from a statement about schooling priorities as literacy rates plummeted nationwide.
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods
Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere. “Our whole world is underwater, and nobody has helped us,” she said, speaking in the tent where she, her parents and four siblings now live in Dadu district in Pakistan’s Sindh province.Almost 100% of the district’s cotton and rice crops were destroyed. More than half its primary and secondary schools were fully or partially...
Thai PM announces crackdown on drugs in wake of nursery attack
The Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has ordered a clampdown on drugs, including an emphasis on rehabilitation, following the mass shooting and stabbing at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand that left 37 people dead, mostly young children. The unprecedented attack has shaken Thailand, where mass killings are rare, and prompted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.Korea says missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korea's recent flurry of missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
Comments / 0