Public Health

The Independent

Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods

Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere. “Our whole world is underwater, and nobody has helped us,” she said, speaking in the tent where she, her parents and four siblings now live in Dadu district in Pakistan’s Sindh province.Almost 100% of the district’s cotton and rice crops were destroyed. More than half its primary and secondary schools were fully or partially...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Thai PM announces crackdown on drugs in wake of nursery attack

The Thai prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, has ordered a clampdown on drugs, including an emphasis on rehabilitation, following the mass shooting and stabbing at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand that left 37 people dead, mostly young children. The unprecedented attack has shaken Thailand, where mass killings are rare, and prompted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
