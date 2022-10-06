Read full article on original website
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime.
Biden scolds 'MAGA Republicans' after 5th Circuit Court strikes down DACA, orders no new applicants
President Joe Biden blamed Republicans in a statement after the Fifth Circuit Court determined the Obama administration lacked authority to implement the DACA program.
Washington Examiner
Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Cheney warns Arizona voters that the GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state are threats to democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Rep. Liz Cheney urged voters to reject Arizona’s Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state in next month's midterm election, casting them as existential threats to U.S. democracy. “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you...
FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
WaPo gives Sen. Patty Murray 'Four Pinocchios' for saying Republicans plan to 'end' Social Security, Medicare
The Washington Post handed down four "Pinocchios" to Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., for her claim warning of the "end" Social Security and Medicare if Republicans take control of Congress. Murray, who is fighting in a tightening reelection battle against GOP challenger Tiffany Smiley, tweeted on Sunday, "Republicans plan to end...
NOLA.com
Here's why John Bel Edwards says he can't follow Biden on marijuana pardons
President Joe Biden’s plan to ease federal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana drew a flurry of responses this week from the nation's governors, whom Biden urged to waive state-level convictions on the same crimes. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commended Biden’s action, but said he could not make the same move himself.
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down
President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
White House announces President Biden will return to Oregon next week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a surprise for many, the White House announced President Biden plans to head to Oregon in a week for the second time in six months. They say he’ll be here Friday and Saturday but have yet to announce the reason for his trip or really many details at all.
GOP nominee sparks confusion by blaming Biden for children drinking water instead of juice
A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”
