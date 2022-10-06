ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Here's why John Bel Edwards says he can't follow Biden on marijuana pardons

President Joe Biden’s plan to ease federal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana drew a flurry of responses this week from the nation's governors, whom Biden urged to waive state-level convictions on the same crimes. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards commended Biden’s action, but said he could not make the same move himself.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
POTUS
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
WRAL

What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina

President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
POTUS
The Independent

GOP nominee sparks confusion by blaming Biden for children drinking water instead of juice

A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”
NEVADA STATE
