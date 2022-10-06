Read full article on original website
High school sets hunger drive events
The Bettendorf High School Student Council has begun the 36th Annual Student Hunger Drive. This is a six-week local competition between area high schools to raise as much monetary and. non-perishable donations as possible. Donations go directly back into our community and serve Quad City students and families. To raise...
Scott County candidate forum set
The public is invited to meet Iowa candidates as a group of three local nonprofit organizations hosts two Scott County candidate forums. The first forum will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, with local candidates running for Iowa state representative. There will be a social time and attendees can meet candidates, then the forum will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.
National Merit Scholarship semifinalists announced
Faculty and staff of Pleasant Valley Community High School have announced that these seniors were recently honored as National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and his or her high school must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they...
Indigenous Peoples Day observed Monday
Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Parking is available along the street or the parking lot southwest of the Carriage House. Prayer and ceremony will be featured, along with a discussion of “What is Indigenous Peoples Day?” For...
Empower House hosts celebration in Davenport
The Empower House’s Spooktacular 5K and Fall Festival is Saturday, Oct. 8 at Quinlan Court off River Drive in Davenport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. Here are some highlights of the day:. 9:40 a.m. — Pre-race show...
Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction
American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
REVIEW: Geneseo play lovingly recalls glory of radio days
There’s a lot more to producing a live radio play than having actors holding scripts, standing and playing their parts in front of a microphone. That is for darn sure, if you have been lucky enough to see the thoroughly entertaining “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will end its Richmond Hill Players run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.
Learn about clinical trials at free Gilda’s Club workshop
Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave.,, Suite 200, Davenport. Dr. Jad El Masri,...
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Foodie Friday: The Breakroom
Ian Roberts joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday to tell us all about The Breakroom in Davenport. Watch the video above for more information or visit The Breakroom’s website or Facebook page.
Highlights: Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 6
See the highlights from Iowa City West vs. Bettendorf in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Highlights: Sterling 56, Rock Island 19
See the highlights from Rock Island vs. Sterling in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Highlights: North Scott 55, Clinton 7
See the highlights from Clinton vs. North Scott in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Taste ‘beer and fear’ at fun Mad Scientist Ball
The Putnam Museum and Science Center is hosting their annual fundraiser, the Mad Scientist Ball, during the weekend of Oct. 14-16, with most events on Friday and Saturday. The event, at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport — which includes two themed nights and a weekend-long film festival — offers fun ranging from family activities to beer tasting to Halloween-themed films, all in support of the Putnam’s Community Access Fund.
Beck/Woods offer inspiration for new movie theater
Local 4 News has exclusive comments from filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who are opening a new downtown Davenport movie theater — The Last Picture House — at 2nd and Iowa streets, next to Half Nelson restaurant and across Iowa Street from Bechtel Park. Beck, 37, and...
Highlights: Quincy 35, Geneseo 17
See the highlights from Geneseo vs. Quincy in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Highlights: Rockridge 35, Sherrard 21
See the highlights from Rockridge vs. Sherrard in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Hawks’ Eye: Experts predict Iowa at Illinois
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. Blake Hornstein (4-1): Let’s face it: Illinois is pretty good, and I would say better than Iowa. Kirk Ferentz’s former protégé Bret Bielema has built a Hawkeye-esque defense with an offense...
Dinkins granted continuance, trial pushed back to 2023
The man charged in the kidnap and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell now gets to wait a few extra months before going on trial. Friday morning, Scott County District Court Judge Henry Latham granted a continuance to Henry Dinkins and his defense attorneys, who filed the request to push back the trial roughly a week-and-a-half ago on September 27. Latham set a pre-trial conference date for Friday, November 18, when the court will officially select a new date for the trial to begin. Dinkins’ trial was supposed to happen later this month on Monday, October 25, but this continuance will delay that date until at least early 2023.
