State technician checks 'monitoring well' to gauge health of aquifer. photo credit: California Department of Water Resources Following hours of deliberations last week, Sonoma County supervisors decided to not issue any new permits for water well drilling, at least until next April. The moratorium comes as the California Coastkeeper Alliance continues legal action against the county, accusing officials of environmental mismanagement by allowing too many people to tap into aquifers for water. The temporary prohibition has exemptions---any existing well that dries up or fails can still be replaced. Permit applications already submitted will still be processed. But, those rules will soon change. County officials approved creation...

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 MINUTES AGO