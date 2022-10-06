Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail BlazersAdrian HolmanPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: PPS joins other school districts in nationwide lawsuit against Juul and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns
For nearly a decade the Portland Timbers and Thorns have played a major role in youth soccer around Oregon. The arrangement between Merritt Paulson’s soccer monolith and the Oregon Youth Soccer Association was initially intended to put the Timbers and Thorns in charge of youth soccer in the state and has provided kids across Oregon with a meaningful connection to the local clubs.
Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds from Portland Timbers in wake of U.S. Soccer investigation
The most visible sponsor of the Portland Timbers is redirecting its sponsorship contributions in the aftermath of the release of U.S. Soccer Federation’s yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League. Alaska Airlines announced Sunday morning that it would be redistributing sponsorship money...
Readers respond: Give Thorns organization a chance
Paul Riley, Gavin Wilkinson, Merritt Paulson and the Portland Thorns organization all blew it. Their behavior was appalling, especially Riley and Wilkinson. Nevertheless, we must allow people to change. The Yates investigation was about the past, and accountability is important (“U.S. Soccer investigation: Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson knew of alleged abuses by Paul Riley,” Oct. 3) .
Portland Timbers eliminated from 2022 playoffs with loss at Real Salt Lake
The Portland Timbers had a chance to advance to the MLS Cup playoffs with a win or draw at Real Salt Lake in their regular season finale on Sunday. Instead, they lost 3-1 in a game that was never really competitive, suffering a defeat that served as a 90-minute microcosm of the team’s shortcomings throughout 2022.
West Linn sends a message in 42-30 win over previously undefeated Tualatin
Lions senior quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for four touchdowns as West Linn topped Tualatin 42-30 Friday night at Tualatin High School in a crucial Three Rivers League matchup. “I mean, we were dominating the run game up front. Big props to our O-line. They won us that game,” Leavitt said....
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Dante Chachere’s 6 total touchdowns lead Portland State Vikings’ rout of Lincoln
Dante Chachere tossed five touchdown passes and ran for a sixth TD Saturday to lead the Portland State Vikings to a 48-6 drubbing of Division II Lincoln of California at Hillsboro Stadium. Chachere’s half dozen touchdowns came in just more than two quarters of play, as reserve quarterbacks Jaden Casey...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Portland’s been named best city in America for what?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Answer all 10 questions to earn a final score.
Portland Trail Blazers’ defense no-shows in 126-94 loss at Sacramento Kings
The Portland Trail Blazers rested six regulars during Thursday night’s 138-85 win over Maccabi Ra’anana. Five returned Sunday at Sacramento and appeared in need of a few more days of rest while putting forth a listless performance during a 126-94 loss to the Kings at the Golden 1 Center.
Winterhawks lose late lead, win in overtime
The Portland Winterhawks, seemingly in control with 3 minutes left at Memorial Coliseum, gave up two quick goals to the Medicine Hat Tigers to tie the game at 3-3. But Kyle Chyzowski’s goal on the rush halfway through overtime got Portland the lost point back, and they won 4-3 Saturday night.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (10/9/22)
Needing a win or draw to secure a playoff spot, the Portland Timbers travel to face fellow playoff hopeful Real Salt Lake on Sunday. The match kicks off from America First Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ESPN2. ODDS: Portland...
Portland Trail Blazers at Sacramento Kings: Game preview, time, no TV, how to listen on radio
The Portland Trail Blazers play their fourth preseason game, third against an NBA team, Sunday night at Sacramento. That means the six players who sat out Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional team from Israel, will return to the lineup. Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow and...
Sacramento Kings 126, Portland Trail Blazers 94: Live updates recap
The Sacramento Kings cruised to a lopsided 129-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night in an exhibition matchup at Golden 1 Center. Eight different Sacramento players reached double figures in scoring and the Kings shot 51% from the field, torching a Blazers’ defense that allowed its most points in four exhibition games.
Vancouver, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Vancouver. The Hockinson High School football team will have a game with Columbia River High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Foss High School football team will have a game with Fort Vancouver High School on October 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
Power play leads Portland to 5-2 win over Spokane
Sunday night at Spokane Arena, Portland didn’t have their cleanest performance at even strength, possibly feeling the effects of back-to-back games and a long trip across Washington. But it didn’t matter as Portland scored 4 power play goals on their way to a 5-2, extending their season-beginning winning streak to 5 games.
Portland at Spokane, WHL Hockey: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: Portland (4-0) takes on Spokane (2-2) in Western Hockey League action. When: Sunday, October 9, 5pm. Where: Spokane Arena, Spokane, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Portland and Spokane audio. Follow:. The box score. Get updates...
Woodburn man continues his run toward national mullet glory
Musio Chavez, a future lawyer in Woodburn, is not done with his quest to win national mullet fame. When we first met Chavez last month, 33, he had made it to the top 100 mullets in the country. Now, he’s in the top 25. “I can’t believe I got...
Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little working to ‘get back into the groove’ coming off injuries
Nassir Little entered training camp intent on competing for the Portland Trail Blazers’ starting small forward job. That requires outperforming Josh Hart and Justise Winslow. Winning the spot also means overcoming two injury setbacks that have contributed to Little’s slow start. “It’s going to take time to get...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers
After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
Rocky Smith again provides Oregon City development litmus test
Reelection of commissioner in November would indicate citizen skepticism toward urban renewal.If voters support Commissioner Rocky Smith in November, his reelection would again serve as a referendum on future development in Oregon City, given his {obj:66263:Voters Pamphlet statement} expressing skepticism about a potential urban-renewal project. In 2018, Smith's opponent saw a need for providing more local homebuilding lands in a controlled manner, but Smith won the election by saying that more attention should paid to the livability of current residents. This year, Smith is again raising the issue of livability for current citizens as part of his reelection campaign, making...
