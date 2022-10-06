ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Bill Oram: Oregon Youth Soccer prepares effort to end relationship with Portland Timbers and Thorns

For nearly a decade the Portland Timbers and Thorns have played a major role in youth soccer around Oregon. The arrangement between Merritt Paulson’s soccer monolith and the Oregon Youth Soccer Association was initially intended to put the Timbers and Thorns in charge of youth soccer in the state and has provided kids across Oregon with a meaningful connection to the local clubs.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Alaska Airlines to redirect sponsorship funds from Portland Timbers in wake of U.S. Soccer investigation

The most visible sponsor of the Portland Timbers is redirecting its sponsorship contributions in the aftermath of the release of U.S. Soccer Federation’s yearlong investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League. Alaska Airlines announced Sunday morning that it would be redistributing sponsorship money...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Give Thorns organization a chance

Paul Riley, Gavin Wilkinson, Merritt Paulson and the Portland Thorns organization all blew it. Their behavior was appalling, especially Riley and Wilkinson. Nevertheless, we must allow people to change. The Yates investigation was about the past, and accountability is important (“U.S. Soccer investigation: Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson knew of alleged abuses by Paul Riley,” Oct. 3) .
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Duffy
The Oregonian

Winterhawks lose late lead, win in overtime

The Portland Winterhawks, seemingly in control with 3 minutes left at Memorial Coliseum, gave up two quick goals to the Medicine Hat Tigers to tie the game at 3-3. But Kyle Chyzowski’s goal on the rush halfway through overtime got Portland the lost point back, and they won 4-3 Saturday night.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Osaa#Language#Interpreter
The Oregonian

Power play leads Portland to 5-2 win over Spokane

Sunday night at Spokane Arena, Portland didn’t have their cleanest performance at even strength, possibly feeling the effects of back-to-back games and a long trip across Washington. But it didn’t matter as Portland scored 4 power play goals on their way to a 5-2, extending their season-beginning winning streak to 5 games.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Rocky Smith again provides Oregon City development litmus test

Reelection of commissioner in November would indicate citizen skepticism toward urban renewal.If voters support Commissioner Rocky Smith in November, his reelection would again serve as a referendum on future development in Oregon City, given his {obj:66263:Voters Pamphlet statement} expressing skepticism about a potential urban-renewal project. In 2018, Smith's opponent saw a need for providing more local homebuilding lands in a controlled manner, but Smith won the election by saying that more attention should paid to the livability of current residents. This year, Smith is again raising the issue of livability for current citizens as part of his reelection campaign, making...
OREGON CITY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy