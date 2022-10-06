Reelection of commissioner in November would indicate citizen skepticism toward urban renewal.If voters support Commissioner Rocky Smith in November, his reelection would again serve as a referendum on future development in Oregon City, given his {obj:66263:Voters Pamphlet statement} expressing skepticism about a potential urban-renewal project. In 2018, Smith's opponent saw a need for providing more local homebuilding lands in a controlled manner, but Smith won the election by saying that more attention should paid to the livability of current residents. This year, Smith is again raising the issue of livability for current citizens as part of his reelection campaign, making...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO