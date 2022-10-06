A police officer in Massachusetts shot dead a pit bull mix after it attacked him. The Wayland Police Department is investigating the incident, local news station WCVB reported. The officer, who suffered several bite injuries, responded to the residence on Concord Road after a child mistakenly made a 911 call on 3 October. The homeowner told the outlet that he had opened the door after the officer knocked, and the dog, a 1-year-old pit bull-Labrador retriever mix, chased him outside. “The cop was running all over the yard, so he jumped up and grabbed him by the arm, and...

WAYLAND, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO