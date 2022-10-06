Read full article on original website
parentherald.com
Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges
A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
MedicalXpress
Grandparents who stopped caring for grandchildren during the pandemic had worse mental health
Grandparents who stopped looking after their grandchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic were considerably more likely to experience depressive symptoms compared to those who continued to care for their grandchildren, finds a new UCL-led study. The study, published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series B, also found that grandparents in England...
Psych Centra
What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?
Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
Mum who was forced to say goodbye to dying son overjoyed after he says 'mum' again
A mother who was told 'countless' times that her teenage son wasn't going to survive is now overjoyed after getting to hear him say 'mum' for the first time in eight months. 36-year-old Georgia Eaton's son James, 14, was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare auto immune disease called encephalitis – a neurological condition that causes inflammation of the brain and intense spasms.
A woman enters her sister and her husband's room unannounced and the situation becomes "awkward."
Privacy means having a private space that protects people's honor and dignity. Humans are the only creatures that naturally care about their own privacy and the privacy of their homes. This is true even in primitive tribes. Privacy isn't just about how men and women interact with each other. Even words and thoughts have their own privacy.
Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
Washington Examiner
Your 4-year-old child is not transgender
Parents are putting their children down terrible paths because they have been misled by transgender activists and a complicit establishment media. The consequences will be felt decades from now. A Reuters special report headlined “As more transgender children seek medical care, families confront many unknowns” begins with an anecdote that...
Man cannot afford to pay child support so he asks ex-wife for full custody of children
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my friend Britney first got divorced from her husband Jake it seemed like things would be okay for a little while. At the time Jake had a good job as a car mechanic and was paying his child support on time, which Britney really needed to get by as a newly single mom.
Mom Refusing to Allow Her Son to Feed His 'Hungry' 8th Grade Friend Slammed
"Children going hungry is everyone's business and he was relying on you," wrote one Redditor, after the mom stopped making lunch for her son's pal.
Parents say children are coming home from school 'starving' because pupils are not being given enough time to queue and eat lunch in their break
Pupils at a secondary school are missing lunch because the canteen is so busy, parents claim. Parents at Co-op Academy in Higher Blackley say that their children are coming home 'starving' as there is not got enough time to eat lunch. Pupils are having to eat within lunch breaks that...
Mum dies after being forced to end all treatment because 'it was hurting more than cancer'
A single mum has passed away after choosing to end her cancer treatment because it was causing her more pain than the disease itself. Nina Lowe, 46, from Edinburgh, had been bravely battling cancer since 2017 and she was told that the disease had become terminal in January of this year.
survivornet.com
‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
Urgent warning to all parents over popular sleep aid for kids that could land them in the emergency room
MELATONIN is a well-known sleep aid that can be bought over-the-counter at any local pharmacy, but it could land your child in the emergency room if you're not careful. As The US Sun previously reported, there was a large increase in poisonings from melatonin during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Mississippi reverend prompts backlash after denying child baptism because parents aren’t married
A reverend in Mississippi refused to baptise a baby girl because her parents aren’t married, the infant’s mother says. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan McPhail, wanted to have their baby daughter Presleigh baptised at the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in the small town of Sumrall, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.After agreeing to perform the christening, Ms Mclendon received a letter on 15 September from the church pastor, reverend Dewayne Warren, stating that he could not go ahead with it because he had learned that she and her partner were “living in sin”.In the...
Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers
The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
19-year-old mom gives birth to twins with different biological dads
A Brazilian woman from southwest Goiás gave birth to twin babies that have different biological dads. This is an extremely rare incident and has been reported only around 20 times in the world before.
At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise
There are so many times in your life as a parent where you'll be faced with the decision to leave your child home alone or not. Even families with two parents sometimes have to juggle conflicting or changing schedules, emergencies, and other last-minute issues — a well-oiled but overstretched family can come to a screeching halt with just one dead battery or emergency meeting. So, when is it OK (or, more pointedly, legal) for your child to be home alone? And what should you make sure they do or know when they're home by themselves?
AOL Corp
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed to Why Son Was in NICU
Meghan Trainor is recalling the negativity she was met with while her son was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The "Bad for Me" singer opened up about her experience in pregnancy and childbirth with son Riley, 16 months, whom she shares with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 30, in a new interview with Romper.
Slate
I Left a Recording Device in Our Bedroom. I’m Devastated by What I Caught.
Every Thursday, Rich and Stoya answer a special question they could only tackle together, just for Slate Plus members. Join today to never miss a column. How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!. Dear...
