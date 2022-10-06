President Joe Biden will pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession

President Joe Biden will pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, the White House announced on Thursday.

In a statement, Biden said that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” the president said. “Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities.”

Biden administration officials said that the new action could affect thousands of people across all 50 states and the District of Columbia who had faced federal charges.

But marijuana possession is more often charged under state laws. To that end, Biden also said he would be encouraging governors to follow suit with similar pardon announcements.

“Just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either,” he said.

Biden also directed the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to “expeditiously” review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug — the same as heroin and LSD — under the Controlled Substances Act.