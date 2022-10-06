Preview: A Look Into LSU's Offensive Approach Heading Into Tennessee Matchup

Tigers' offensive line will be put to the test against Tennessee, must utilize playmakers with aggressive offensive scheme.

It’s no secret this LSU offense has been subpar to start this season. With a conservative approach and uncharacteristic drops by the receiving corps, this unit certainly hasn’t reached their max potential yet.

The Tigers will face a Tennessee defense that certainly has their flaws in which LSU can expose them in a number of areas. As Jayden Daniels looks to be more aggressive and Kayshon Boutte gains more touches, we could see this offense hit their stride Saturday morning.

Here are a few keys to offensive success:

Exploit Tennessee’s Pass Defense

The Volunteers give up explosive plays routinely, namely in the Florida game when Anthony Richardson carved up their defense, going for 453 yards and two touchdowns. Their secondary is rather fragile, and with the weapons this LSU offense has, could result in a big night in the passing game.

Head Coach Brian Kelly has harped on how his offense needs to be more aggressive coming into their matchup against Tennessee and it’s for good reason. If Daniels trusts both his arm and his wide receivers, this group can have a field day against the Volunteers’ defense.

It’ll be imperative Daniels believes in the game plan and looks to make explosive plays with his dynamic receivers. Though the Tennessee secondary isn’t necessarily bad, LSU has the offensive firepower on the outside to get chunk plays in this one.

Convert on Third Down

This Volunteers defense struggled to get off of the field on third down in their statement victory over Florida. With the Gators going 7-of-15 on third down and 5-of-6 on fourth down, this unit couldn’t make the big plays in order for the Volunteers to blow the game out.

Kelly: Boutte Struggles, Building Trust (; 1:21)

For LSU, a team who hasn’t been exceptionally efficient on third down, it’ll be of the utmost importance to make the most of their chances on third and short. With a three-headed snake in the backfield led by John Emery, Noah Cain and Josh Williams, this group must come up big for LSU to thrive, specifically on third down.

Monitor the Tennessee Defensive Line

It’ll be a true test for this offensive line. With the return of Garrett Dellinger after recovering from hand surgery, the Tigers’ offensive line will see their most effective lineup back on the field in Death Valley.

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Garrett Dellinger

C: Charles Turner

RG: Miles Frazier

RT: Emery Jones

The strongest position group on this Volunteers defense is by far their defensive line. Thriving with their run defense and routinely getting pressure in the backfield, the Tigers’ young offensive line will be up for a tremendous challenge.

In order for this offense to see success, it’ll start with the big guys up front as they look to contain a dominant front four the Volunteers have.