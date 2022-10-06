ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ORHQ_0iOtcFWh00

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter.

State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."

No other details were immediately available.

Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

Police blocked off traffic around 3 p.m. along the stretch of Michigan Avenue where the hotel is located. The area is a popular restaurant and shopping district.

Officers in tactical gear could be seen, as well as emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Man charged with murder in Detroit-area hotel shooting

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Detroit hotel employee and barricading himself in a room for hours was charged Sunday with murder and other crimes. Reichsrd Williams-Lewis, 34, was denied bond during an appearance in court. He is accused of fatally shooting...
DEARBORN, MI
WOKV

3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
TOLEDO, OH
WOKV

Lions CB Saivion Smith leaves field in ambulance, evaluated for neck injury

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith was taken off the field in New England in an ambulance and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury. The scene was frightening, with the ambulance coming on the field to take off Smith, who was put on a backboard. A man, who the Fox broadcast said was Smith's father (via John Niyo of the Detroit News), came out of the stands and got in the ambulance as it left the field.
DETROIT, MI
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
93K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy