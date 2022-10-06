LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you loved the metallic look of IVYTOPIA, you’ll definitely enjoy the six additions that seal the deal on fall fashion. The brand takes streetwear to the next level with fun pieces like track pants, bucket hats, and anoraks.

I received a few pieces from the initial launch and fell in love. The vibrance and boldness of the collection spoke perfectly to the vibes of summer. With this latest drop, Beyoncé helps us transition to the fall with key pieces that are cohesive to the original collection.

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

Source: Ambitious Shooters / Ambitious Shooters

If you’re an Ivy Park enthusiast like myself, then keep reading to see the latest IVYTOPIA drip, coming this Friday, October 7th. Find looks for you, your friends, family or even your children on adidas.com. Price range from $50 – $200 USD, and sizes range from 2T – 3XL.

Adidas X Ivy Park To Release Six New Pieces To The IVYTOPIA Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Adidas X Ivy Park IVYTOPIA

Spruce up your fall wardrobe with this metallic Ivy Park anorak. The floor-length parka is the perfect transitional piece.

2. Adidas X Ivy Park IVYTOPIA

Tracksuits just got interesting. Go for a monochrome look by pairing your suit with a matching bucket hat.

3. Adidas X Ivy Park IVYTOPIA

What I love most about Adidas X Ivy Park is their dedication to unisex pieces.

4. Adidas X Ivy Park IVYTOPIA

Beyoncé changed the game when she added kid’s wear to Adidas X Ivy Park. Now the kids can match their parent’s swag in key pieces.