WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 7, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
RVD Loved Seth Rollins’ WWE Extreme Rules Homage
RVD is definitely one of the most technically-gifted pro wrestlers to have ever competed in the pro wrestling world. The icon has competed in several promotions such as ECW, WCW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling during his career which has lasted over thirty years. That being said, he made a lot of history in Philly, so Extreme Rules was the perfect time for an homage.
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
Sasha Banks Drops Cryptic Tweet After Ronda Rousey Win at WWE Extreme Rules
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She also dropped a cryptic tweet recently. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing their...
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
The Boogeyman Wants A Piece Of Bray Wyatt After WWE Return
After weeks of dropping clues regarding a surprise reveal at Extreme Rules, WWE finally revealed that the person behind the mysterious White Rabbit vignettes was Bray Wyatt. Fans were excited to see Wyatt back in the WWE, as they gave him one of the biggest pops of the year. After...
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
Impact Wrestling Losing Several Members Of Their Roster
Impact Wrestling is still going, and they’re trying to generate a lot of buzz. That being said, it’s hard to keep some people around for the long haul. Maria Kanellis’ first run in WWE saw her enter a storyline with Santino Marella for a while, until she eventually worked with John Cena and then others. She and her husband, Mike Bennett, were let go by WWE a couple of years ago as part of the budget cuts. Kanellis continued to light up social media, and that’s not stopping any time soon.
LA Knight Accidentally Doxxed After WWE SmackDown
Doxxing yourself is never a good idea in 2022. That didn’t stop Mansoor from having a little fun after SmackDown. Max Dupri is no more, and LA Knight is back. This point was made very clear on SmackDown this week. Naturally, his former stablemate had to do something about it.
Matt Riddle Says His Personal Life Is In Shambles
Ever since his main roster in 2020, Riddle was part of a tag team with RK-Bro. The duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championships. The two men would continue as a team until Randy Orton suffered a serious injury. Since then, Riddle has been on his own and embarked...
Doubt Over Bray Wyatt Connecting With Fans After WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the history of WWE. Unfortunately, like many things in WWE, his character was not used well in the end. The Eater Of Worlds was released by the company last year and since then, he has been absent from the pro wrestling world. Fans continued to speculate which pro wrestling company he would go to next.
Grayson Waller Teases Involvement in Bray Wyatt’s WWE Extreme Rules Return
One of the biggest talking points about Extreme Rules has been the much-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. After weeks several clues being dropped, WWE finally revealed the person behind the clues to be Bray Wyatt. Wyatt’s incredible return at the show’s close provided a throwback to his past complete with...
Vince McMahon Was Repulsed By Bruce Prichard’s Fast Food Choices
Vince McMahon is ousted from his role as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the WWE. The former Chairman knows a thing or two about eating healthy and hitting the gym. The former boss had an affinity for things that were healthy, and he disliked all fast food items. Bruce Prichard has spent years with the former chairman and knows how he feels about specific items.
JoJo Offerman Expresses Her Happiness After Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
JoJo Offerman is the wife of Bray Wyatt and mother to two of his children. The former WWE ring announcer married Bray Wyatt and has been off television as they started a family. She was quietly released from WWE, much unlike her husband as everyone knew when he was fired. That being said, she was watching from home as Bray Wyatt returned at WWE Extreme Rules.
WWE Releases Video Of WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal With Jerry Lawler
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 went down last night. The show was one of the best ones of the year and had some amazing matches. Extreme Rules was main evented by Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle battled it out inside the Fight Pit. Prior to the show, Philly fans got an extra special treat.
WWE Included Brodie Lee Tribute In Bray Wyatt’s Extreme Rules Return
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE during Extreme Rules, capping off a brilliant marketing campaign centered around a White Rabbit. Through it all, he never forgot about those who stood by him, including one who is no longer with us. WWE put a cryptic and outstanding angle together as Bray Wyatt’s...
Ronda Rousey WWE Extreme Rules Title Win Dragged By Fans As ‘Vince McMahon’ Level Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey has been embroiled...
Chris Jericho Wanted To Get Bandido Over In Their ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho is a true veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He has been one of the biggest names for the last 30 years as well. Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event.
Athena Dedicated Her Match On AEW Dynamite To Sara Lee
This week on AEW Dynamite, Athena teamed with Toni Storm and Willow Nightingale defeated Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, and Serena Deeb in a trios match. This match ended up being more meaningful for Athena. The former WWE star took to Twitter after the match to dedicate this win to Sara...
Jon Moxley Signed New 5-Year AEW Contract To Shut Down WWE Rumors
Jon Moxley was arguably the hottest free agent when he joined AEW in 2019, and has emerged as one of their biggest singles star. He will be with the company for several more years after Moxley recently signed a 5-year AEW contract, because he didn’t want to give the impression he could go back to WWE.
