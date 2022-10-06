ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US to begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola

By ZEKE MILLER and MIKE STOBBE
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycG4H_0iOtbDnS00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday.

There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and the risk in the U.S. is considered low. U.S. officials described the screening move as an additional precaution.

The screenings will begin rolling out immediately. Travelers who have been in Uganda at any point during the past 21 days, which is the incubation period for the virus, will be redirected to one of five U.S. airports for Ebola screening: Kennedy International Airport in New York, Washington Dulles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Chicago's O’Hare International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The screening applies to any passenger who was in Uganda, including U.S. citizens. It involves a temperature and symptom check conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC will also collect contact information that will be shared with local health departments at the travelers' destination.

The administration says about 145 people per day enter the U.S. from Uganda, with most already arriving at the five large airline hubs. Anyone scheduled to fly into a different airport will be rebooked by their airline, the administration said.

Also Thursday, the CDC sent a health alert to doctors, urging them to get a travel history from patients who have Ebola-like symptoms.

The Ebola virus disease is mainly spread through contact with blood and other bodily fluids of an infected person who is sick or died. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain and sometimes bleeding. There are Ebola vaccines, but not for the Sudan strain causing the current outbreak.

This marks the sixth Ebola outbreak in Uganda, but this one has escalated quickly. As of Thursday, there have been 44 confirmed cases and 10 confirmed deaths since the first case was diagnosed Sept. 19.

___

Stobbe reported from New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money

Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

California broadens nation's largest pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants — into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations, said Attorney General Rob Bonta. He called it “an important shift in mindset and in mission” aimed at also aiding California’s faltering legal market by removing dangerous competition. “The illicit marketplace outweighs the legal marketplace” Bonta said. “It’s upside down and our goal is complete eradication of the illegal market.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
93K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy