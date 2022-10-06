ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cofc.edu

CofC Honors Custodial Staff for National Custodial Workers Recognition Day

On Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, CofC President Andrew T. Hsu shared the following message with the campus community regarding National Custodial Workers Recognition Day, which took place on Oct. 2, 2022, and the critical role of the College’s custodial staff, who will celebrate with a Custodial Cupcake Social in the TD Arena McAlister Suite:
CHARLESTON, SC
cofc.edu

College of Charleston Photos of the Week

From the Majors and Minors Fair to vibrant student life to quiet evenings on campus: Check out this slice of life at the College of Charleston. Students explored the College’s more than 60 majors and 80-plus minors at the Majors and Minors Fair on Sept. 28, 2022. (Photos by Mike Ledford)
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy