Read full article on original website
Related
Extended forecast shows the march toward winter continues
The long range forecast for next weekend or early the following week shows some very cold air on the way. We came really close to a growing-season-ending-freeze this weekend. Temperatures Saturday morning did drop to between 30 degrees and 32 degrees. There was a thick frost over many parts of southern Lower, but not a definitive season-ending-freeze.
Michigan fall color developing extremely rapidly
Fall color has been emerging over many areas in the past few days. Peak color may spread over Northern Michigan very quickly now. Here is the latest estimate of current fall color across Michigan. The estimate is based on what MLive readers are reporting to us on Facebook. We’ve had...
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
Michigan's snow season is officially here: First flakes confirmed in Upper Peninsula
Love it or hate it, Michigan's snow season is here. The first snowflakes of the season touched down Thursday evening in the Upper Peninsula, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Occasional snow showers started in the area Thursday and continued into Friday. The agency posted a photo...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
My North.com
2022 Fall Color Map: Peak Fall Color in Northern Michigan
From mid-Michigan to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, here’s our week-by-week look at fall foliage in Northern Michigan in partnership with Tom O’Hare, chief meteorologist at 9&10 News. Check in weekly for new updates to help you plan the perfect fall color tour + Fall Club articles below to inspire your autumn adventure.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan sees first snowfall of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
National Weather Service Winter Forecast For Michigan 2022-2023
As the warmer temps move out of Michigan the colder weather has people wondering just what kind of winter is in store for Michigan. Now we have the extended outlook from the National Weather Service. What is the winter forecast for Michigan in 2022-2023?. The recently released forecast info comes...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Gale Warnings – Winds pick up, Temperatures Go Down
A fairly strong cold front moves through the area this PM. The temperatures will start dropping and the winds will pick up from the north-northwest. Gale Warnings are posted for Lake Michigan for waves as high as 7-12 feet and wind gusts to 40 mph. The Gale Warnings will be in effect from 4 pm until 1 am.
Peak fall colors arrive up north as foliage races along
Thanks to all the cold nights we've had lately, the fall colors are racing along. Some areas might be hard to keep up with they are changing so fast.
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan’s Great Pumpkin Has Been Picked And Could Break Records
Every year pumpkins seem to get bigger and bigger. One pumpkin in Michigan could be this year's record-breaker. Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes. What I have learned as I have gotten older is that there are a lot of different kinds of pumpkins with some that can grow giant in size.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
Jellyfish sighting in Brighton pond is a rare, sporadic event, expert says
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A recent spotting of a jellyfish near Brighton apparently isn’t the state’s first discovery of this marine animal. The aquatic creature found in oceans all over the world was recently spotted in Spring Mill Pond in the Island Lake Recreation Area near Brighton by Coulter Mitchell, a FOX 2 Detroit photojournalist. The jellyfish discovered is believed to be a freshwater jellyfish indigenous to the Yangtze River valley in China.
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
Great Lakes Air ceases operation, ends charter flights to Mackinac Island
Mackinac Island is down to a single airplane service providing dedicated daily flights after a competing company has ceased operation. This change affects passenger and freight deliveries year-round. Great Lakes Air, which Bob Currier purchased four years ago from Paul Fullerton, of St. Ignace, will be sold off after a season of struggling...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Smokey Butts BBQ & Pizzeria offers ‘best homemade barbeque in town’
MT. MORRIS, MI - Tom Choate can be considered a bit of a daredevil. About 12 years ago, he was watching the TV series BBQ Pitmasters, where the country’s most experienced barbecue luminaries polish their smokers and begin to produce a feast of crispy turkey legs, delicate ribs, and juicy beef brisket.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
Pure Michigan went dark three years ago. It’s back with $40M to spend.
LANSING, MI – “Pursue your pure in pure Michigan,” Tim Allen’s voiceover purrs as a car drives through a tunnel of trees thick with red, orange and green leaves. Pure Michigan ads are back with $40 million to put toward a tourism rebound.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0