Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
94.1 Duke FM
MDHHS offering program to help prevent infant deaths due to unsafe sleep environments
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The state Department of Health and Human Services is urging Michigan residents to insure that infants are sleeping safely. October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month and MHHS officials emphasize that a few simple but essential steps can help prevent unnecessary tragedy. These steps...
94.1 Duke FM
Shots fired outside Battle Creek Central football game
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – No injuries have been reported after shots were fired outside a high school football game in Battle Creek Friday night. Police said it happened around 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot outside Battle Creek Central’s C.W. Post Field during the Bearcats’ game against Kalamazoo Central. Officers said five to six shots were fired from a vehicle, with spent casings being found in the parking lot.
Comments / 0