Meek Mill Blasts BET Following His Baby’s Mother, Milan, “Embarrassing” Hip Hop Awards Cypher, Twitter Reacts

It was more of a nightmare than a dream for Meek Mill after watching his baby’s mother, fashion designer Milan Harris freestyling during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher segment.

For the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, producers decided to do something different this year with the popular cypher segment that usually showcases the hottest new talent in the Hip-Hop genre. Joining rappers this year were social media stars, bloggers, actors, and fashion designers showing off their lyrical skills or, in Milan’s case, lack thereof.

Milan, the mother of Meek Mill’s son, had fun while painfully delivering her bars over Missy Elliott’s 1999 hit “Hot Boyz,” and the Dreamchaser general was not here for it.

Taking to Twitter, Meek Milly felt BET set his Milan up by featuring her in the segment.

Ion like ‘bet’ got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout,” he began in his tweet. “It’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m with the ‘women hustler empowerment motion,’ but y’all drawin .. Pure manipulation.”

Twitter Had Thoughts, Of Course

Following Meek Mill’s tweet, social media, of course, reacted. One person tweeted, “Meek just made her shit more embarrassing cause I ain’t even know she did a cypher til he said something lmao.”

Another Twitter user echoed the sentiment that the “Litty” crafter only made things worse for Milan by bringing attention to the video. “Meek embarrassed his BM more than BET because nobody was checking for her until he mentioned it,” another user tweeted.

“Meek you just brought attention to it cause nobody was even talking about that jawn,” another Twitter user pointed out.

To be fair to Milan, she wasn’t alone. Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil Wayne, legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan, Sierra from Love & Hip Hop, and P-Valley star Nicco Annan also gave freestyling a try.

You can peep some more reactions to Meek Mill calling out BET in the gallery below.

Photo: Monica Morgan / Getty

