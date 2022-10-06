To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO