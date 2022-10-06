Read full article on original website
Michael Wahl
3d ago
I would never trust a lawyer. And especially a lawyer in politics.
Reply(2)
8
Lisa Owens
3d ago
Did those women employees have a choice to stand behind him or not. Hmm 🤔
Reply
5
Related
tpr.org
‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio
A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
KENS 5
'Hold everyone accountable': Bexar County DA rejects charges against Erik Cantu
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County District Attorney rejected charges against Erik Cantu, who is still in the hospital. Nearly a week since the incident at a McDonalds on Blanco Road which cost a rookie San Antonio police officer his job and nearly cost seventeen-year-old his life. "Get out...
KENS 5
'Really concerned': Five suicides in seven months, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Police Chief William McManus addressed the palpable sorrow at a Friday morning prayer gathering directly, sharing details about the loss of a five-year veteran officer Thursday night. Officer Jordan Hammond was just 30 years old. “I know that everyone here knows what happened last night,” McManus...
TDFPS' investigator explains the common theme in victims
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has three new investigative units covering financial exploitation. Investigators warn, the common victims of this crime are the elderly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Marcos police officer resigns, arrested in connection with criminal misconduct
The former officer resigned on Thursday.
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
paisano-online.com
‘Empty Place at the Table’
To honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month, UTSA displays an exhibition titled, “Empty Place at the Table.”. The solemn exhibition is a disheartening and eye-opening demonstration located in various dining halls around UTSA. This exhibit gives a visual representation of a dinner table that has no participants due to domestic violence. Each table is set up with beautiful plates and inhabiting each plate is a note card that reads the story of a San Antonio victim that lost their life because of domestic violence.
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two fatally shot in dispute between neighboring apartments
SAN ANTONIO — A fight between neighbors in an apartment building escalated early Sunday morning and ended with three people shot two fatally. It happened around 1:27 a.m. on the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Oak Meadow Apartments. Police responded for a shooting in progress and when...
San Antonio failed to scrutinize DeLorean startup before offering incentives, experts say
Despite the ongoing legal dispute, San Antonio's Economic Development Department said in a statement that the legal wrangling does 'not impact our agreement with DeLorean.'
news4sanantonio.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom 'bungalow' near San Antonio College
The porch swing is charming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found in underground drainage tunnel in Live Oak, police say
LIVE OAK, Texas — A body was found in an underground drainage tunnel Sunday morning in Live Oak, according to a press release. Live Oak Police received a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a deceased person found at 12400 block of Judson Road. Officers arrived on the...
tpr.org
UTSA students call on university to take a stand on abortion rights
Dozens of UTSA students on Thursday turned out to call on the University to take an official stand on abortion rights. The students chanted pro-choice slogans as they marched through the campus. Some carried pro-choice signs, such as "Bans Off Our Bodies." "We demand that UTSA take an official stance...
tpr.org
It's heating up at the Bexar County jail as staff struggles with malfunctioning AC units
Parts of the Bexar County Jail are suffering air conditioner failures, and, according to guards, temperatures at times exceed 92 degrees. That exceeds state minimum safety standards for jails, which must maintain the temperature at between 65-85 degrees. Emails obtained by TPR show temperatures reported by staff on Wednesday were...
KVUE
She's under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary shooting. Now she's been hired by Uvalde CISD.
SAN ANTONIO — A former Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reportedly under investigation for her actions while responding to the Robb Elementary shooting is now working as a police officer for Uvalde CISD. CNN first identified Crimson Elizondo in body camera footage captured during the May 24 tragedy....
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 10th annual Muertos Fest at Hemisfair
'One of the 10 great Day of the Dead Celebrations in the world.'
Animal Care Services pleads for community help as shelter loses no-kill status
The issue is multi-faceted.
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 20