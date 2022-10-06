ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Rolls-Royce adds new facility to Pascagoula Naval site

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mu9fY_0iOtaEZY00

PASCAGOULA, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Rolls-Royce completed a major investment in its Pascagoula site, which will provide increased capabilities and capacity to support U.S. Navy programs.

A new 26,000-ft facility will increase the company’s ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for naval platforms.

“We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities since 2020, with the opening of this new facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Rolls-Royce is proud to play a vital role in the shipbuilding supply chain and we remain committed to supporting the growing needs of the U.S. Navy with world-class, American-made products and services,” said Dan Rediger, Rolls-Royce Head of Naval Operations – Defense.

Richard’s Disposal to suspend garbage collection in Jackson

Some of the first work to be delivered from the new facility will be fixed-pitch propellers for the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class (FFG-62) guided missile frigate program. Last year, Rolls-Royce reached agreement with Fincantieri Marinette Marine to design and manufacture up to 40 propellers for the program.

“Rolls-Royce’s investment in Mississippi won’t just help to propel the world’s greatest naval fleet – it will also help to further propel our state’s growing economy. Whether it’s over land, in the air, or at sea, Mighty Mississippi is helping our military defend freedom around the globe. I’m grateful for Rolls-Royce’s commitment to our state and look forward to seeing the new facility’s positive impact on Pascagoula and our Gulf Coast,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Additional support for the project was provided by Jackson County, the state of Mississippi and others to include land, roadway and other infrastructure improvements, and additional workforce development assistance.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

More jobs for Mississippi as Rolls-Royce invests millions to build massive propellers for US Navy

A standing ovation marked the grand opening of a multi-million dollar facility on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast to build propellers for the U.S. Navy. The Rolls-Royce facility, known as the Center of Excellence 2 in Pascagoula, has the latest high-tech equipment to build nuclear submarine propellers and other equipment for the military. Eighty members of the company’s “growing workforce” paraded during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Sun Herald reported.
nomadlawyer.org

Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi

The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Ingalls Shipbuilding division holds graduation ceremony

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family gathered together today to see their loved ones in graduation gowns receiving a diploma from the Ingalls Apprenticeship program for the years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. “The people that come through this school are people that’s going to be the leader of...
PASCAGOULA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Economy#U S Naval#Pascagoula Naval#Pascagoula#American#Rolls Royce Head#The U S Navy
Doug Stewart

Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

The Explorer 40 workboat was recently delivered to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and MonoSilver Ships photo. Silver Ships Theodore, AL recently delivered a new Explorer 40 workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburg District for use on the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers. The 40-foot workboat will support USACE Pittsburg District’s mission of improving navigable waterways and water infrastructure. The Explorer 40 series workboat will be used to support maintenance efforts of navigation locks and dams as well as buoy tendering operations.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community.  The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, October 17th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, October 30th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, October 30th, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
villages-news.com

Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County

A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
WLOX

Anti-bullying rally in Gulfport draws more than 20 children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a message that requires telling over and over again, and it never gets old for those promoting the anti-bullying story, because it could save someone’s life. At the second annual Anti-Bullying Rally on Saturday in Gulfport, organizers hoped to stop the practice before it starts.
GULFPORT, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Caught in the Act: Thieves steal a/c unit from Rehm Animal Clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video caught a couple of thieves in the act stealing an air-conditioning unit from a local business. According to Mobile police, it happened Sunday at the Rehm Animal Clinic on U.S. 90. If you recognize either one of the men in the video, you are...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy