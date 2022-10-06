Read full article on original website
Asphalt resurfacing project to close lanes of Bardstown Road this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re traveling on Bardstown Road, be prepared for some overnight lane and road closures. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct milling and asphalt resurfacing for a stretch of the roadway. Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday, there will be a...
Frankfort Avenue early morning fire causes damage to warehouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Sunday. Officials said fire crews arrived to the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue around 4 a.m. to find a 3,000 square ft. commercial warehouse fully involved. LFD representatives said nearly 40 firefighters were...
wdrb.com
Louisville photographer details work at Belknap Fall Festival
Belknap Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus. The Belknap Fall Festival is back after a two year absence due to COVID-19. Festivities kicked off on Friday, October 7.
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
Wave 3
‘A total loss’: Commercial warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:43 a.m., firefighters with the Louisville Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. LFD Major...
wdrb.com
Louisville Great Chili Cook-off held in Nulu for annual culinary competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday. Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people.
wdrb.com
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
wdrb.com
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
wdrb.com
Early Sunday morning fire causes damage at A-1 Self Storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire caused significant damage to a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue. According to MetroSafe, a call came in at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday for a fire at A-1 Self Storage. Louisville Fire's Major Bobby Cooper said the main building is a total loss. Structures...
Wave 3
Warehouse destroyed by fire in Clifton neighborhood; advice from experts for October’s fire prevention month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville arson investigators are working to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a warehouse early Sunday in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:40 a.m., Louisville firefighters responded to a warehouse fire that was engulfed in flames in the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. LFD Major...
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
WLKY.com
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
wdrb.com
'Just for Kids' pilot details personal connection to Norton Children's transport team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Soaring high above Louisville's skyline, the brightly colored Norton Children's Just for Kids helicopter sticks out against the blue sky. The helicopter is part of the specialized team based at Bowman Field, who recently set a record for the most children transported in a single month.
wdrb.com
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
Wave 3
Louisville Coin Club hosts 62nd annual coin show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 62nd annual coin show is underway in Louisville. Hosted by the Louisville & Kentucky State Numismatics Association, the show is held from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn located in the 2700 block of Crittenden Drive. The three-day show is open...
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9 day closure delayed
NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The nine-day directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been postponed. According to the release, the closure was originally scheduled to take place on Oct. 10. The closure has been postponed to complete the final steps of preparing the bridge deck for phase two.
WLKY.com
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
wdrb.com
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
wdrb.com
Family-owned haunted house in Taylorsville offers 4 different spooky attractions
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season. Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going. It includes five...
WLKY.com
After 4 shot in Newburg park, Louisville councilwoman wants cameras installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of shots sent people running for cover Thursday night at Petersburg Park, turning it into a crime scene. "I know I heard 20 to 40 shots, and I was just at home around the corner," one neighbor told WLKY. Four men were hit, and all...
