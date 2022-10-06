ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Over 2.5 million teenagers used e-cigarettes in 2022, CDC says

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million teenagers used some form of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes).

The study shows in 2022, 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use.

The study says of the youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 14.5% reported their usual brand was Puff Bar, followed by Vuse (12.5%), Hyde (5.5%), and SMOK (4.0%); more than one-fifth (21.8%) reported using a different brand than one that was listed in the survey.

“This study shows that our nation’s youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “Our work is far from over. It’s critical that we work together to prevent youth from starting to use any tobacco product – including e-cigarettes – and help all youth who do use them to quit.”

According to the study, among current e-cigarette users overall, 84.9% used flavored e-cigarettes; of these, the reported flavor types, in descending order of use, were fruit (69.1%); candy, desserts, or other sweets (38.3%); mint (29.4%); and menthol (26.6%).

“Further, among middle and high school students who used e-cigarettes, approximately four in 10 reported frequent use, and approximately one in four reported daily use,” the study reads.

The CDC says the use of tobacco products in any form, including e-cigarettes, by middle and high school students, is unsafe.

For additional information, including quit resources, visit:

