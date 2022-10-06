‘Billions of Dollars Get Left Behind': The 401(K) Industry Now Has a ‘Lost and Found' for Your Old Retirement Accounts

Many people think of Roth IRAs as a retirement-savings vehicle for adults. But children who earn income can also save for retirement using this tax-advantaged savings vehicle. This year's Roth IRA contribution limit is $6,000 for people under 50 years old. A person earning less than that for the year can contribute the total of his or her earned income. Earned income refers to monies earned from a job or self-employment, which includes a paid position in a family-owned business.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 HOURS AGO