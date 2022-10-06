Read full article on original website
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
click orlando
Volusia County supply drive for Hurricane Ian flood victims set for Monday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, the Deltona Professional Firefighters Association and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate to host a supply drive for victims of Hurricane Ian’s historic flooding. With a goal of collecting enough supplies to physically fill a fire truck and two sheriff’s office vehicles,...
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
wuft.org
Despite the pandemic and protests, Ocala Pride Fest is back and booming
Not for eight hours did the stage at the downtown Ocala Square go quiet during this year’s Ocala Pride Fest. Between live performances by local bands, vocalists and the dazzling drag queens and kings, Ocala’s downtown shimmered with the celebration of LGBTQ pride. From 10 a.m. to 6...
WCJB
Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication. George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield. Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
click orlando
Fire that engulfed abandoned Ocala home under control within minutes, officials say
OCALA, Fla. – Firefighters in Ocala responded to an abandoned building “fully engulfed in flames” Friday night and had the blaze under control within three minutes, according to a news release. Crews were dispatched around 8:52 p.m. after an officer with the Ocala Police Department reported a...
WCJB
Ocala Fire Rescue unveils new rescue unit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire rescue officials are welcoming a new unit. The Station 5 crew known as the “Sleepless Knights” held a push-in event for their new Rescue 5. They were joined by fellow firefighters and city leaders. The event marked an official beginning of service...
WCJB
Marion County residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents in Marion County celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a festival. All visitors from different ethnicities joined together at The Appleton Museum in Ocala for a day full of fun and tradition. Guests could enjoy free kid-friendly art activities, music, giveaways, community resources, and vendors....
leesburg-news.com
Lady cop forced to fire taser at 240-pound woman who outweighed her
A Leesburg woman who was wanted on an arrest warrant was wrangled into custody after allegedly assaulting a female Leesburg police officer. The officer was on patrol Oct. 3 in the 1100 block of Tuskegee Street when she spotted 31-year-old Chachina Breanna Mitchell walking, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
villages-news.com
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Dies in Skydiving Accident After Parachute Failed to Deploy
A Florida skydiver died in an equipment malfunction. A Florida man was skydiving in Deland, a town 43 miles outside of Orlando, when his parachute malfunctioned, according to a press release from the Deland Police Department. The man was skydiving at Skydive Deland, located at the Deland Municipal airport, when...
leesburg-news.com
Woman blames son’s nausea for driving again with suspended license
A Leesburg woman caught driving without a valid license for the eighth time told the deputy who stopped her she was behind the wheel because her 18-year-old son was feeling nauseous and couldn’t safely operate the vehicle. At around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, a Lake County sheriff’s deputy on patrol...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
Wanted Florida Man Get Arrested On LIVE TV After Barricading Himself In A Trailer
A Florida man made his debut on LIVE TV Saturday after barricading himself in a trailer because of four felony warrants for his arrest. According to investigators, deputies responded Saturday Night to a residence of a wanted suspect, while appearing live on the show On
click orlando
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
villages-news.com
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
